Read full article on original website
Related
gips.org
The Life of a Board of Education Member
I’ve had the special privilege of serving the children of Grand Island Public Schools for 16 years as a Board of Education (BoE) member and former President. I made the decision in 2018 to not run again for the board in this election cycle. During my 16 years, I’ve...
KSNB Local4
GIPS quashes rumors about Gates, Seedling Mile schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Friday said social media traffic about the futures of the Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools was false and that the rumors were causing “collateral damage and confusion.”. In a press release late Friday afternoon, the district said that the...
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Crowne Plaza latest volley in tourism race
KEARNEY — The Crowne Plaza Hotel is the latest jewel to join the Younes Hospitality Complex in south Kearney. The Crowne Plaza’s distinctive, modern appearance and amenities are what guests in luxury class properties expect. Kearney’s new Crowne Plaza is becoming a destination for south-central Nebraska families and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Soybean Board will show off soy-based dust reducer at Husker Harvest Days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Husker Harvest Days approaches, the Nebraska Soybean Board is touting a soy-based product that will be showcased at the event. The board is sponsoring DustLock, a soybean-based product designed to improve dust control on gravel and recycled asphalt pavement. Normally, many gravel roads require...
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
KSNB Local4
$22,000 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
It’s been a very dry summer, but not the driest we’ve seen in the past decade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
York News-Times
St. Joseph honors beloved pastor
YORK -- Recently, the St. Joseph Catholic Church and school celebrated the life of Monsignor James Reinert with a tree dedication. Reinert served as an influential pastor at St. Joseph in York and St. Patrick in McCool. He also taught religion for 10 years at St. Joseph. After battling cancer for seven months in 2019, Reinert passed in January 2020.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KSNB Local4
Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney. Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
NebraskaTV
One person transported to trauma facility following Merrick County car-train crash
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — One person was transported to a trauma facility in Lincoln following a train-car crash in Merrick County Monday night. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at the Highway 30 and Y Road crossing. The investigation found a Chevrolet...
KSNB Local4
Shots fired Labor Day morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Monday morning. Officers were called out to a report of gunshots near 7th and Briggs around 2 a.m. Once on scene, police canvassed the area and weren’t able to locate anything. It wasn’t until later...
KSNB Local4
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy. Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
NebraskaTV
One injured in 4 vehicle crash in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a four vehicle crash in Hastings Friday afternoon. The Hastings Police Department (HPD) said emergency personnel responded to a crash at Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue. They said one vehicle turned in front of southbound traffic, leading to the crash.
Comments / 1