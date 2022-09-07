Read full article on original website
Fed's Evans says inflation read could inform Sept rate meeting
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said that next week's inflation report could be "informative" on how much the Fed should raise interest rates next week, with his attention on how broad inflation pressures remain.
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
Jerome Powell says the Fed is ready to ‘bring some pain’ to households and businesses. ‘These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation’
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says there are more interest rate hikes ahead, and they could cause 'pain' to the economy. Trying to get record inflation to come down without triggering a recession has been the Federal Reserve’s major project this year. Though signs currently point to the possibility that...
CNBC
Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values
Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
Japan's household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom
TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen's slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Lumber prices defy the most recent surge in mortgage rates to extend 3-day rally to 10%
"If interest rates get to 6.5% the waters will get very choppy," a Tampa home builder told John Burns Real Estate Consulting in its August survey.
Gasoline Is 'Falling Like A Rock': Is Deflation Coming To Town?
Let’s dive into the two key components in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that have seen the most inflationary pressures since the year began, and even more so on a 12-month unadjusted basis: gasoline, +44%; oil, +75.6%. What Happened: Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee sees a light at the...
The US real estate sector is being transformed by high inflation, rising rates, and the risk of a recession. 2 experts at Goldman Sachs explain how.
Real estate is often touted as a trusty hedge against high inflation, but that may be changing. Soaring prices, rising interest rates, and a potential recession are reshaping the US industry. Two Goldman Sachs real-estate experts revealed where they see upside for investors, on a recent podcast. Real estate is...
Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in June 2022. Back in July, Bank of America hired Michael Gapen as its chief U.S. economist, and the former Barclays exec began his tenure with a gutsy call, arguing a “mild recession” would hit the U.S. by the end of the year.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
AOL Corp
Mortgage rates close in on 6%, highest since 2008
Mortgage rates hit their highest point since November 2008 this week, crushing homebuyer demand. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 5.89% from 5.66% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have surged nearly three-quarters of a point in just three weeks and are now over 2.5 percentage points higher than the start of this year.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rate savings still possible despite highest levels in 14 years
Rates for the 30-year mortgage kept climbing last week, but so have opportunities for borrowers to find some savings if they shop around for a better rate, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan increased to 5.89% for the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from last week when it averaged 5.66% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
FOXBusiness
Fed’s interest rate outlook drives mortgage rates up
Rates for the 30-year mortgage rose to almost double what they were a year ago in response to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to lower inflation, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.66% for the week ending Sept. 1, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from the week prior when it averaged 5.55%, and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
Federal Reserve to maintain aggressive approach to fighting inflation
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this month and chair Jerome Powell is signaling the central bank will continue its aggressive approach to fighting inflation. William Lee, a chief economist for the Milken Institute, joins CBS News to discuss why he believes Americans' perceptions of the Fed matter more to the economy than its actions.
