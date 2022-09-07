ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves

Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
CNBC

Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values

Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
Benzinga

Gasoline Is 'Falling Like A Rock': Is Deflation Coming To Town?

Let’s dive into the two key components in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that have seen the most inflationary pressures since the year began, and even more so on a 12-month unadjusted basis: gasoline, +44%; oil, +75.6%. What Happened: Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee sees a light at the...
Markets Insider

The US real estate sector is being transformed by high inflation, rising rates, and the risk of a recession. 2 experts at Goldman Sachs explain how.

Real estate is often touted as a trusty hedge against high inflation, but that may be changing. Soaring prices, rising interest rates, and a potential recession are reshaping the US industry. Two Goldman Sachs real-estate experts revealed where they see upside for investors, on a recent podcast. Real estate is...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Dayana Sabatin

Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
AOL Corp

Mortgage rates close in on 6%, highest since 2008

Mortgage rates hit their highest point since November 2008 this week, crushing homebuyer demand. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 5.89% from 5.66% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have surged nearly three-quarters of a point in just three weeks and are now over 2.5 percentage points higher than the start of this year.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rate savings still possible despite highest levels in 14 years

Rates for the 30-year mortgage kept climbing last week, but so have opportunities for borrowers to find some savings if they shop around for a better rate, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan increased to 5.89% for the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from last week when it averaged 5.66% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
FOXBusiness

Fed’s interest rate outlook drives mortgage rates up

Rates for the 30-year mortgage rose to almost double what they were a year ago in response to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to lower inflation, Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.66% for the week ending Sept. 1, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is an increase from the week prior when it averaged 5.55%, and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.87%.
CBS News

Federal Reserve to maintain aggressive approach to fighting inflation

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this month and chair Jerome Powell is signaling the central bank will continue its aggressive approach to fighting inflation. William Lee, a chief economist for the Milken Institute, joins CBS News to discuss why he believes Americans' perceptions of the Fed matter more to the economy than its actions.
BUSINESS

