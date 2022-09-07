Read full article on original website
No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
kslsports.com
SUU vs. No. 13 Utah: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles Stadium
SALT LAKE CITY – The 13th-ranked University of Utah Utes begin their home slate as they host Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Utah is coming off of a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to Florida in Gainesville in their season opener. Southern Utah enters the game with a win over St. Thomas 44-13 at home in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Utah vs. Southern Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Utah 10-4; Southern Utah 1-10 The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Utah Utes on the road at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Southern Utah will be seeking to avenge the 24 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 1 of 2016.
CBS Sports
Utah State vs. Weber State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Weber State 6-5 The Utah State Aggies will be playing at home against the Weber State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Utah State earned a 45-6 in their most recent matchup in September of 2016. The night started off rough for the...
utahbusiness.com
New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023
Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
Herald-Journal
On home turf: Logan High School field closure lifted for Homecoming
A school tradition has been saved. Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted at Valley Fire in Ogden
UPDATE: 9/7/22 5:25 PM OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Valley Fire is now at 40% containment and 15 acres, and the Ogden Fire Dept. states that evacuations have been lifted. Resources are making progress at the Ogden wildfire despite the triple digit heat wave, officials say. Fire danger risk is […]
kmyu.tv
Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
Herald-Journal
Surcharge will be implemented on upcoming Logan power bills
Logan citizens will be seeing a surcharge on their upcoming energy bills, as there has been a substantial increase to power costs. According to Mayor Holly Daines, the city implemented this surcharge back in 2006 in order to prepare for unexpected energy cost increases. Up until now, the city has relied on its reserves to handle these extra costs.
suunews.net
Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”
Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
upr.org
Extremely hot temperatures in Utah causing fish to die in reservoirs and ponds
Recent hot temperatures throughout the state have caused dozens of fish to die off according to biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Over 80 kokanee salmon were recorded dead at Lost Creek Reservoir earlier this week. Catfish deaths were also reported by DWR at the Jensen Nature Park pond in Syracuse.
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
ABC 4
Harvest trifle for Peach Days
Brigham City 2021 Peach Queen Hailey Crabb came to Good Things Utah to share here easy peasy peachy squeezy Harvest Trifle Recipe. This recipe is perfect for the upcoming fall season and will be a big hit in your home!. Harvest Trifle. 1 spice cake mix. 1/3 cup canned pumpkin.
890kdxu.com
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
KUTV
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
Mesquite police pull hiker from waist-deep mud off Virgin River
In a post Thursday on its Facebook page, the department shows how it freed a hiker who had been trapped for more than two hours waist deep in mud in a wash near the Virgin River.
