Saint George, UT

utahbusiness.com

New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023

Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Herald-Journal

On home turf: Logan High School field closure lifted for Homecoming

A school tradition has been saved. Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.
LOGAN, UT
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues

As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Evacuations lifted at Valley Fire in Ogden

UPDATE: 9/7/22 5:25 PM OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Valley Fire is now at 40% containment and 15 acres, and the Ogden Fire Dept. states that evacuations have been lifted. Resources are making progress at the Ogden wildfire despite the triple digit heat wave, officials say. Fire danger risk is […]
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
HURRICANE, UT
Herald-Journal

Surcharge will be implemented on upcoming Logan power bills

Logan citizens will be seeing a surcharge on their upcoming energy bills, as there has been a substantial increase to power costs. According to Mayor Holly Daines, the city implemented this surcharge back in 2006 in order to prepare for unexpected energy cost increases. Up until now, the city has relied on its reserves to handle these extra costs.
LOGAN, UT
suunews.net

Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”

Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Harvest trifle for Peach Days

Brigham City 2021 Peach Queen Hailey Crabb came to Good Things Utah to share here easy peasy peachy squeezy Harvest Trifle Recipe. This recipe is perfect for the upcoming fall season and will be a big hit in your home!. Harvest Trifle. 1 spice cake mix. 1/3 cup canned pumpkin.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
IRON COUNTY, UT

