The sound of the old Waylon Jennings favorite “Good Hearted Woman” rolled over the prairie on Sunday afternoon as The Barn Flies entertained an appreciative audience. Dozens of people, ensconced in lawn chairs, had settled in to listen to Carleen Wild Wilson and her husband Casey Wilson at the annual Prairie Fest at St. Peter on the Prairie southwest of Madison. They also had the opportunity to browse vendor booths, enjoy a hayride or have a meatball sandwich in the basement of the former Lutheran church.

MADISON, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO