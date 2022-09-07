Read full article on original website
Ramona "Monie" Issenhuth
Ramona “Monie” G. Issenhuth, 66, Sioux Falls, and formerly Madison, SD, passed away at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her daughters, sister, and brother on Saturday, September 3, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Issenhuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
St. Peter Prairie Fest sees significant growth in recent years
The sound of the old Waylon Jennings favorite “Good Hearted Woman” rolled over the prairie on Sunday afternoon as The Barn Flies entertained an appreciative audience. Dozens of people, ensconced in lawn chairs, had settled in to listen to Carleen Wild Wilson and her husband Casey Wilson at the annual Prairie Fest at St. Peter on the Prairie southwest of Madison. They also had the opportunity to browse vendor booths, enjoy a hayride or have a meatball sandwich in the basement of the former Lutheran church.
Englert does student teaching
Dakota State University student Erin Englert is student teaching second grade for the fall semester in the Brookings School District. Englert is an elementary education major from Madison. To be accepted into the teacher education program, students must maintain a 2.6 cumulative grade point average and a 2.7 in their...
Chester School Board to meet
The Chester School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. The board will hear several reports, including one from the business manager regarding the FY23 budget.
