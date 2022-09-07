ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Columbia Basin#South Puget Sound
Chronicle

Beavers Drop Ilwaco For Season’s First Win

With a balanced scoring effort all the way around, and Cheyenne Rossow recording a brace, the Tenino girls soccer team had a successful trip to the beach, defeating Ilwaco, 8-0, Saturday after the long trip west. The Beavers (1-1-1) got goals from seven girls, with all but one goal in...
ILWACO, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Bo Nix

Dan Lanning is officially 1-0 at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon Ducks fans can breathe a little easier after the team blew away the Eastern Washington Eagles, 70-14, on Saturday evening. While a lot of players had excellent performances – hard not to when you put up 70 – the Ducks Wire Player of the Game goes to the man under center, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix completed 28 out of 33 passing attempts, throwing for 277 yards and five touchdowns in an all-around dominating performance in the first half. Ty Thompson (5-7 for 63 yards) and Jay Butterfield (1-1 for 1 yard) each got...
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Shorthanded Bearcats Drop First Match to River

Shorthanded from players still looking to get their full practices in, the W.F. West boys tennis team fell to 1-1 after a 4-2 loss to Columbia River Thursday afternoon in Chehalis. Singles. First Singles: Aaron Boggess (WFW) defeated by Columbia River 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-2), (10-6) Second Singles: Justin Chung...
CHEHALIS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Prep roundup: Davis volleyball beats Pasco in four

PASCO — Sophomore Kailey Willsey put away 10 kills and seniors Litzy Carillo and Shaela Allen-Greggs combined for nine aces to lead Davis to a four-set victory over Pasco in nonleague volleyball Thursday. Willsey and Kathleen Velasquez combined for 20 assists as the Pirates prevailed 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22...
PASCO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Cassie Moeller leads Mead volleyball over Central Valley; Jessica Waters homers for Mt. Spokane slowpitch

Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Cassie Moeller had nine kills with seven digs and the Panthers (1-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-2) in a nonleague match on Thursday. Brielle Wilson tallied 21 assists and seven digs for Mead.
MEAD, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Mead slowpitch wins big; Gonzaga Prep girls soccer edges Mead

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mead 31, North Central 0: Kayla Larsen and Carolyn Tyson Guess had four RBIs apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-0) shut out the Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game. Campbell Brose went 5 for 5 with five runs and three RBIs for the Panthers.
MEAD, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland high school football round up: Franklin, Cleveland and Wells grab wins

After week one where only Central Catholic won a game, Portland schools dusted themselves off a bit in week two. Needless to say, it's been a tough start to the 2022 Oregon high school football season for the 10 schools in the city of Portland (Franklin, Cleveland, Ida B. Wells, Grant, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Jefferson, McDaniel, Central Catholic and Parkrose). After two weeks of the season, those schools are a combined 4-15, the four wins coming from Franklin, Wells, Cleveland and Central Catholic. Here's a look back at the first couple weeks on the gridiron in Portland and what's coming up...
PORTLAND, OR

