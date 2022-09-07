Read full article on original website
Post Register
Coaches from Wenatchee, Skyline High School oppose football player's two-game suspension
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A Skyline High School football player is waiting to find out if he’ll get to play his full senior season pending a decision on a suspension multiple coaches have objected to. TJ Crandall is facing a two-game suspension over a penalty a referee claimed to...
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
Kent City battles it out with Watervliet, Eagles win big
It was a close game for much of the first half. But the Eagles were able to defend their home turf to start the weekend. The Eagles will take on White Cloud next week in the CSAA.
KHQ Right Now
Highlander Invitational: East Valley's Logan Hofstee wins girls race in convincing fashion; Freeman's Barrett Poulson boys champ
When the September morning is brisk and crisp and you can smell the seasons changing from summer to fall, that can only mean one thing in Spokane: high school cross country has returned. For the 35 schools that ascended onto Shadle Park High School on Saturday for the Highlander Invitational,...
High school football roundup: Emerald Ridge bounces back with win over Olympia
Catch up with Week 2 high school football coverage from around the South Sound.
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Ilwaco For Season’s First Win
With a balanced scoring effort all the way around, and Cheyenne Rossow recording a brace, the Tenino girls soccer team had a successful trip to the beach, defeating Ilwaco, 8-0, Saturday after the long trip west. The Beavers (1-1-1) got goals from seven girls, with all but one goal in...
Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Bo Nix
Dan Lanning is officially 1-0 at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon Ducks fans can breathe a little easier after the team blew away the Eastern Washington Eagles, 70-14, on Saturday evening. While a lot of players had excellent performances – hard not to when you put up 70 – the Ducks Wire Player of the Game goes to the man under center, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix completed 28 out of 33 passing attempts, throwing for 277 yards and five touchdowns in an all-around dominating performance in the first half. Ty Thompson (5-7 for 63 yards) and Jay Butterfield (1-1 for 1 yard) each got...
Chronicle
Shorthanded Bearcats Drop First Match to River
Shorthanded from players still looking to get their full practices in, the W.F. West boys tennis team fell to 1-1 after a 4-2 loss to Columbia River Thursday afternoon in Chehalis. Singles. First Singles: Aaron Boggess (WFW) defeated by Columbia River 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-2), (10-6) Second Singles: Justin Chung...
Yakima Herald Republic
Prep roundup: Davis volleyball beats Pasco in four
PASCO — Sophomore Kailey Willsey put away 10 kills and seniors Litzy Carillo and Shaela Allen-Greggs combined for nine aces to lead Davis to a four-set victory over Pasco in nonleague volleyball Thursday. Willsey and Kathleen Velasquez combined for 20 assists as the Pirates prevailed 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Cassie Moeller leads Mead volleyball over Central Valley; Jessica Waters homers for Mt. Spokane slowpitch
Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Cassie Moeller had nine kills with seven digs and the Panthers (1-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-2) in a nonleague match on Thursday. Brielle Wilson tallied 21 assists and seven digs for Mead.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Mead slowpitch wins big; Gonzaga Prep girls soccer edges Mead
Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mead 31, North Central 0: Kayla Larsen and Carolyn Tyson Guess had four RBIs apiece and the visiting Panthers (1-0) shut out the Wolfpack (0-1) in a nonleague game. Campbell Brose went 5 for 5 with five runs and three RBIs for the Panthers.
Portland high school football round up: Franklin, Cleveland and Wells grab wins
After week one where only Central Catholic won a game, Portland schools dusted themselves off a bit in week two. Needless to say, it's been a tough start to the 2022 Oregon high school football season for the 10 schools in the city of Portland (Franklin, Cleveland, Ida B. Wells, Grant, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Jefferson, McDaniel, Central Catholic and Parkrose). After two weeks of the season, those schools are a combined 4-15, the four wins coming from Franklin, Wells, Cleveland and Central Catholic. Here's a look back at the first couple weeks on the gridiron in Portland and what's coming up...
Two five-star prospects headline Oregon's growing visitor list for Eastern Washington
Oregon will host a small group of unofficial visitors this weekend for its home opener against Eastern Washington, but that doesn't mean some of the nation's top talent.
Gameday Headquarters: Oregon State Beavers vs Fresno State Bulldogs
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for the first time this season, where they will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in Fresno on Saturday. This week's game will air on CBS Sports Net, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz.
