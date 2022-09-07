Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi State Bulldogs: New Dude Alert!
First blog post and I’m already disappointing folks. No, this isn’t a post about Coach Lemonis adding a new RHP to the squad, sorry. This is my official “Hi, How ya doin’?” to you, the lovely readers of Maroon & White Nation, and to the broader Mississippi State fanbase that I am so excited to engage with again. You probably don’t remember, but some time ago I was a staff contributor with For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (RIP in peace). That was a tremendous site to be a part of during some incredibly fun years to be an MSU fan, it taught me boatloads about how to respond to the comment section, what sites you people go to for your news/content, and how to share my love of the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
hailstate.com
Eight Fall Games On Tap For Softball
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State softball will play eight exhibition games this fall, all in the state of Mississippi, with the first set for Friday, Sept. 30. The fall slate concludes with a doubleheader at Ole Miss on Oct. 29. With construction of State's new indoor facility taking place adjacent...
hailstate.com
A Fantastic Fit
STARKVILLE – As Mississippi State settled into the dugout for its first practice at the Tallahassee Regional in May, associate head coach Tyler Bratton noticed something. "Look Ricketts," he told State's head coach, "It's our girl." Bratton was pointing to the helmet cubby of Kiersten Landers, an outfielder who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Miami (FL) vs. Southern Miss: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Southern Miss @ No. 15 Miami (FL) Current Records: Southern Miss 0-1; Miami (FL) 1-0 Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Southern Miss 3-9 The Miami (FL) Hurricanes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at noon ET Sept. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes should still be feeling good after a victory, while Southern Miss will be looking to regain their footing.
WDAM-TV
Petal and Columbia in for non-region rumble
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Last season, Petal waltzed in Walter Payton Field and handed Columbia its only loss of the season. It was a 14-7 defensive battle that really came down to which team could make one more play and that’s what both the Panthers and the Wildcats are expecting of the matchup this season.
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
hailstate.com
#StateToTheShow Update: September 9
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State has 41 former players competing in professional baseball this season, including eight in the Major Leagues. The Diamond Dawgs also have three former players coaching at the Big League level in New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (1977), Chicago Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young (2000-02) and New York Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman (1997-2000).
IN THIS ARTICLE
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”. The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
ZZ Top to perform in Hattiesburg in November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022. The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
mageenews.com
Keep Your Eyes On God
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Too many times we get distracted and lose sight of what’s really important. Reaching a goal is hard work and we get tempted to take the “easy way”.
wcbi.com
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
wcbi.com
Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
Comments / 0