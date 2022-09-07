First blog post and I’m already disappointing folks. No, this isn’t a post about Coach Lemonis adding a new RHP to the squad, sorry. This is my official “Hi, How ya doin’?” to you, the lovely readers of Maroon & White Nation, and to the broader Mississippi State fanbase that I am so excited to engage with again. You probably don’t remember, but some time ago I was a staff contributor with For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (RIP in peace). That was a tremendous site to be a part of during some incredibly fun years to be an MSU fan, it taught me boatloads about how to respond to the comment section, what sites you people go to for your news/content, and how to share my love of the Bulldogs.

