NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on September 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 27-28e.
District Court
Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Kaleb Wingate presiding.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
PUBLIC NOTICE North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC of Sylva, NC
PUBLIC NOTICE North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC of Sylva, NC will cease operations on September 16, 2022 and will no longer participate in the Medicare Program as provided under Title XVIII of the Social Security Act. The Medicare provider agreement between North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC and the federal Department of Health and Hospitals will terminate effective September 16, 2022. The Medicare program will not make payment for services furnished to any patients who may be admitted on or after September 19, 2022. However, Medicare payment is available for services provided under a plan of care established before the effective date of termination for a period of thirty (30) days following closure. Healthcare records of current and former patients of North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC will be maintained by, and will be available from LHC Group, Inc., 901 Hugh Wallis Road South, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508; telephone: (337) 233-1307. 26e.
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOANNE C. MCGRATH, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Mary Klier, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before December 1, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st, day of September, 2022. Mary Klier,, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 26-29e.
E. Main house burns
An abandoned house at 276 E. Main St. beside Zaxby’s burned to the ground Monday morning. The call came in at 3 a.m. and the fire took about 1 1/2 hours to contain, according to Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck. The house was destined to be demolished to make way for the reconfiguration of N.C. 107. Balsam, Cullowhee and Savannah fire personnel were also on scene, as were the Sylva Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Harris EMS.
NICE APARTMENTS available now near WCU/Cullowhee.
NICE APARTMENTS available now near WCU/Cullowhee. Includes utilities, internet, trash pickup. 704-287-3330. 27e.
Phillips recognized for leadership skills
What makes a good leader? Jackson County 4-H works to develop young people who will be great leaders right now – and also in the future.
Doctor of Psychology program at Western receives accreditation
Three years after welcoming its inaugural class, Western Carolina University’s Doctor of Psychology program received accreditation from the American Psychological Association. The APA granted the program accreditation in clinical and school psychology on contingency, meaning the program must provide outcome data for students in the program and program graduates...
SMHS to be site of Seat Check event Sept. 24; experts offer tips
Safe Kids-Jackson County is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24 and Seat Check Saturday, Sept. 24.
25th annual Trail of Tears conference comes to Harrah’s
The N.C. Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the Trail of Tears.
Sheriff’s Office arrests
The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Aug. 22 and Sept. 4.
