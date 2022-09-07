ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH

Sylva Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sylva Herald

District Court

Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Kaleb Wingate presiding.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Sylva, NC
City
Jackson, NC
Jackson County, NC
Government
County
Jackson County, NC
Sylva, NC
Government
Smoky Mountain News

Commissioners may seek to regulate syringe service programs in Haywood

Two weeks after rejecting misinformation from the public about Haywood County’s non-existent syringe exchange services, commissioners began their Sept. 6 meeting with an informal conversation that suggests they’ll begin to scrutinize syringe service programs provided within the county by third-party nonprofits. “I met with some folks last week,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Experience on the ballot for Swain Commission chairman

The issues facing Swain County are similar to those in other Western North Carolina communities — an affordable housing shortage, a boom in short term rentals, a laundry list of large projects that need to be tackled — but its geography, demographics and economic makeup differ from many of its neighbors, given its relatively sparse population and the amount of federal land within its borders.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of North Carolina#In Re#Superior Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Politics Local
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on September 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 27-28e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

NC-11 candidates talk issues, strategy ahead of Election Day

For a brief moment in May, an erstwhile used car dealership in Hendersonville became the center of Western North Carolina’s political universe. Reporters from across the region — and even a photographer for The New York Times — descended on 924 Asheville Highway the night of May 17.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real

JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Jackson County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2022. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact April Alm on or before September 16, 2022, at telephone number (828) 586-0233 or via email at aprilalm@jacksonnc.org. The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Jackson County as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using NCDOT-sponsored vans. Services are rendered by Jackson County Transit. The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability. Project Total Amount Local Share Administrative $ 202,210 $ 30,332 (15%) 5310 Operating $ 150,000 $ 75,000 (50%) TOTAL PROJECT $ 352,210 Total Funding Request $ 105,332 Total Local Share This application may be inspected at Jackson County Transit, 1148 Haywood Rd, Sylva, NC 28779 from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to April Alm before Friday, September 16, 2022. 27-28e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Jackson gets scrappy to do its part in WWII

Roll back the clock 80 years and you’ll find Jackson County in the midst of a September filled with news of battles in places many Americans had never heard of as the country was bouncing back from the shock of Pearl Harbor and set its sights on eventual victory in Europe and the Pacific.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

THE SYLVA POLICE DEPARTMENT

THE SYLVA POLICE DEPARTMENT is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Sergeant. Applicants must possess the following minimum requirements: High School diploma or GED, a valid North Carolina driver's license, and a NC Basic Law Enforcement Certificate, or if previously employed as law enforcement officer in another state, meet eligibility requirements for certification as a NC Law Enforcement officer. Minimum starting salary will be in accordance with Town of Sylva salary schedule for Sergeant, which starts at $43,977. Applications and a complete job description can be found at www.townofsylva.org or www.sylvapolice.org. 27-28e.
SYLVA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy