IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH

District Court
Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Kaleb Wingate presiding.
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
Commissioners may seek to regulate syringe service programs in Haywood
Two weeks after rejecting misinformation from the public about Haywood County’s non-existent syringe exchange services, commissioners began their Sept. 6 meeting with an informal conversation that suggests they’ll begin to scrutinize syringe service programs provided within the county by third-party nonprofits. “I met with some folks last week,...
Experience on the ballot for Swain Commission chairman
The issues facing Swain County are similar to those in other Western North Carolina communities — an affordable housing shortage, a boom in short term rentals, a laundry list of large projects that need to be tackled — but its geography, demographics and economic makeup differ from many of its neighbors, given its relatively sparse population and the amount of federal land within its borders.
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Polk Co. murder
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a truck driver in Polk County.
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on September 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 27-28e.
NC-11 candidates talk issues, strategy ahead of Election Day
For a brief moment in May, an erstwhile used car dealership in Hendersonville became the center of Western North Carolina’s political universe. Reporters from across the region — and even a photographer for The New York Times — descended on 924 Asheville Highway the night of May 17.
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Jackson County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2022. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact April Alm on or before September 16, 2022, at telephone number (828) 586-0233 or via email at aprilalm@jacksonnc.org. The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Jackson County as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using NCDOT-sponsored vans. Services are rendered by Jackson County Transit. The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability. Project Total Amount Local Share Administrative $ 202,210 $ 30,332 (15%) 5310 Operating $ 150,000 $ 75,000 (50%) TOTAL PROJECT $ 352,210 Total Funding Request $ 105,332 Total Local Share This application may be inspected at Jackson County Transit, 1148 Haywood Rd, Sylva, NC 28779 from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to April Alm before Friday, September 16, 2022. 27-28e.
Jackson gets scrappy to do its part in WWII
Roll back the clock 80 years and you’ll find Jackson County in the midst of a September filled with news of battles in places many Americans had never heard of as the country was bouncing back from the shock of Pearl Harbor and set its sights on eventual victory in Europe and the Pacific.
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
‘Where There Are Bees, There Is Honey’ highlights drag in Jackson County
For the second year in a row there will be a Pride parade in downtown Sylva this weekend. Festivities are starting with a viewing party for a documentary that highlights the drag scene in Jackson County. Grace Blizzard is a film student at Western Carolina University. She’s from Atlantic Beach...
THE SYLVA POLICE DEPARTMENT
THE SYLVA POLICE DEPARTMENT is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Sergeant. Applicants must possess the following minimum requirements: High School diploma or GED, a valid North Carolina driver's license, and a NC Basic Law Enforcement Certificate, or if previously employed as law enforcement officer in another state, meet eligibility requirements for certification as a NC Law Enforcement officer. Minimum starting salary will be in accordance with Town of Sylva salary schedule for Sergeant, which starts at $43,977. Applications and a complete job description can be found at www.townofsylva.org or www.sylvapolice.org. 27-28e.
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
