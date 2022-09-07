Read full article on original website
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOANNE C. MCGRATH, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Mary Klier, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before December 1, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st, day of September, 2022. Mary Klier,, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 26-29e.
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on September 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 27-28e.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will be received by Western Carolina University at the Facilities Building, 3476 Old Cullowhee Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723 up to 3:00pm, October 6, 2022, and immediately thereafter publicly opened and read for the furnishing of labor, material and equipment for the Western Carolina University H.F. Robinson Administration Building – Suite 420 Renovation. Zoom link: https://mcmillanpazdansmith.zoom.us/j/96947250406 Mailed proposals shall be sent to the attention of Javier Torres at the following ad-dress: Western Carolina University-Facilities, 3476 Old Cullowhee Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723 up to 3:00pm. All proposals shall be lump sum single prime contract. PRE-BID MEETING A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and site walk-through will be held for interested bidders on September 22, 2022 at 1:30 pm, beginning in the University Facilities Building, followed by a walkthrough of Suite 420 of the H.F. Robinson Administration Building at Western Carolina University. Zoom link: https://mcmillanpazdansmith.zoom.us/j/97433123511 Complete plans, specifications and contract documents may be obtained by visiting Western Carolina University's 'Project Solicitations' webpage found at: https://www.wcu.edu/discover/campus-services-and-operations/facilities-management/facilities-planning-design-and-construction/project-solicitations.aspx For purposes of coordination, primary contact for project information is: Project Architect: Ethan Ward, AIA Title: Architect E-Mail Address: eward@mcmillanpazdansmith.com. Signed: Javier Torres, AIA University Architect Western Carolina University 27e.
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Jackson County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2022. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact April Alm on or before September 16, 2022, at telephone number (828) 586-0233 or via email at aprilalm@jacksonnc.org. The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Jackson County as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using NCDOT-sponsored vans. Services are rendered by Jackson County Transit. The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability. Project Total Amount Local Share Administrative $ 202,210 $ 30,332 (15%) 5310 Operating $ 150,000 $ 75,000 (50%) TOTAL PROJECT $ 352,210 Total Funding Request $ 105,332 Total Local Share This application may be inspected at Jackson County Transit, 1148 Haywood Rd, Sylva, NC 28779 from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to April Alm before Friday, September 16, 2022. 27-28e.
25th annual Trail of Tears conference comes to Harrah’s
The N.C. Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the Trail of Tears.
SMHS to be site of Seat Check event Sept. 24; experts offer tips
Safe Kids-Jackson County is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24 and Seat Check Saturday, Sept. 24.
Phillips recognized for leadership skills
What makes a good leader? Jackson County 4-H works to develop young people who will be great leaders right now – and also in the future.
District Court
Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Kaleb Wingate presiding.
Western Carolina University adds dorms
Western Carolina University officials held a ribbon-cutting event to officially open “The Rocks” freshman residence halls on Friday, Sept. 2.
Doctor of Psychology program at Western receives accreditation
Three years after welcoming its inaugural class, Western Carolina University’s Doctor of Psychology program received accreditation from the American Psychological Association. The APA granted the program accreditation in clinical and school psychology on contingency, meaning the program must provide outcome data for students in the program and program graduates...
Dick Trevarthen, who penned WCU fight song, passes
Dick Trevarthen, a former Western Carolina University director of bands, passed away on Aug. 17 in Clyde.
WCU women are fifth in first meet
Western Carolina’s women were fifth and the men placed 10th among 13 teams at the Covered Bridge Open hosted by Appalachian State on Friday.
Therapy helps man get back speech, coffee
Tom Gamble of Sylva drank his first cup of coffee following weeks of outpatient therapy at Harris Regional Hospital.
