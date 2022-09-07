Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
CoinDesk
Digital Wallet Provider MetaMask Allows Crypto Purchases With Brazilian Reals
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. MetaMask, one of the largest crypto wallet providers, has integrated the Brazilian government’s payment system Pix and started allowing crypto purchases with Brazilian reals.
bitcoinist.com
Hive Blockchain To Mine Other Crypto Assets After Merge
The HIVE blockchain announced that it had increased its revenue per megawatt by four times. This record revealed that its generated income exceeds that of Bitcoin mining. HIVE blockchain, a cryptocurrency miner, is currently looking to replace ETH mining with other digital assets. This is slated to occur after the completion of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The mining company is assessing the available options to make its GPU stash mining possible.
crowdfundinsider.com
First Block Trade of CME’s ETH Options Completed by Genesis
Genesis has executed its first-ever block trade of CME’s newly listed large ETH options contract with Cumberland DRW, according to a statement by the company. According to Genesis, via an affiliate, a trade of CME’s large ETH options contract affirms Genesis’ support of CME’s latest addition to its crypto derivative products as well as its position as a leading provider to institutional clients.
CoinTelegraph
Algorand Foundation outlines $35M exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation has revealed a $35 million in USD Coin (USDC) hole in its balance sheet as a result of exposure to embattled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut, which has paused withdraws since Aug. 8. Algorand is an institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure with embedded smart contract functionality. The Algorand Foundation is...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Matters for Everyone in Crypto
All eyes in crypto are on the merge—and not just the Ethereum crowd. The event matters for Bitcoiners and everyone else. After years and years of delays, the Ethereum merge is upon us. The event formerly known as Ethereum 2.0, when the proof-of-work Ethereum mainnet will merge with the proof-of-stake beacon chain, could happen as soon as Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
Goldman Sachs investment bankers brace for heavy cuts as the firm gets set to wield the axe through its competitive assessment initiative.
The Wall Street firm's investment-banking unit could see big job cuts as dealmaking has slumped. Goldman could shed "several hundred roles" this month.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
cryptoglobe.com
Raoul Pal: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Will Be ‘At the Center’ of the World’s Move to CBDCs
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on Ripple and the XRPL Ledger (XRPL). Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Moves 3.37 Trillion Token Stash
A mysterious Shiba Inu ($SHIB) whale has moved its 3.37 trillion token stash in a large transaction that has caught the attention of the SHIBArmy for its size. It isn’t known what entity is behind the transaction. Analysis from the Ethereum blockchain’s data shows that the 3.37 trillion $SHIB...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
US regulators say multi-billion-dollar crypto lender Celsius was operating like a ponzi scheme
"At some points in time, yields to existing investors were probably being paid with the assets of new investors." In June a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency lender called Celsius went bankrupt, with its court filings showing a $1.2 billion black hole in its finances. Celsius was a crypto trading and loan company that at one point boasted over $5 billion in 'assets'. It was only founded in 2017 but rapidly attracted crypto traders and speculators: you could deposit crypto with Celsius with the promise of high-yield returns, or take out a cash loan secured against your crypto holdings.
CoinDesk
Hodlnaut Judicial Managers Weigh Unwinding Crypto Lender's Assets Before Ethereum Merge
The Singapore-court-appointed managers of Hodlnaut, a crypto lender that froze withdrawals in August, said the forthcoming software upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain known as the Merge poses a liquidation risk to the company's distressed assets and it is considering selling them to limit potential losses. "There are several risks associated...
