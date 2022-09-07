ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Digital Wallet Provider MetaMask Allows Crypto Purchases With Brazilian Reals

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. MetaMask, one of the largest crypto wallet providers, has integrated the Brazilian government’s payment system Pix and started allowing crypto purchases with Brazilian reals.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Hive Blockchain To Mine Other Crypto Assets After Merge

The HIVE blockchain announced that it had increased its revenue per megawatt by four times. This record revealed that its generated income exceeds that of Bitcoin mining. HIVE blockchain, a cryptocurrency miner, is currently looking to replace ETH mining with other digital assets. This is slated to occur after the completion of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The mining company is assessing the available options to make its GPU stash mining possible.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

First Block Trade of CME’s ETH Options Completed by Genesis

Genesis has executed its first-ever block trade of CME’s newly listed large ETH options contract with Cumberland DRW, according to a statement by the company. According to Genesis, via an affiliate, a trade of CME’s large ETH options contract affirms Genesis’ support of CME’s latest addition to its crypto derivative products as well as its position as a leading provider to institutional clients.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Algorand Foundation outlines $35M exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut

The Algorand Foundation has revealed a $35 million in USD Coin (USDC) hole in its balance sheet as a result of exposure to embattled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut, which has paused withdraws since Aug. 8. Algorand is an institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure with embedded smart contract functionality. The Algorand Foundation is...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

The Ethereum Merge Matters for Everyone in Crypto

All eyes in crypto are on the merge—and not just the Ethereum crowd. The event matters for Bitcoiners and everyone else. After years and years of delays, the Ethereum merge is upon us. The event formerly known as Ethereum 2.0, when the proof-of-work Ethereum mainnet will merge with the proof-of-stake beacon chain, could happen as soon as Tuesday.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Raoul Pal: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Will Be ‘At the Center’ of the World’s Move to CBDCs

Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on Ripple and the XRPL Ledger (XRPL). Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
PC Gamer

US regulators say multi-billion-dollar crypto lender Celsius was operating like a ponzi scheme

"At some points in time, yields to existing investors were probably being paid with the assets of new investors." In June a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency lender called Celsius went bankrupt, with its court filings showing a $1.2 billion black hole in its finances. Celsius was a crypto trading and loan company that at one point boasted over $5 billion in 'assets'. It was only founded in 2017 but rapidly attracted crypto traders and speculators: you could deposit crypto with Celsius with the promise of high-yield returns, or take out a cash loan secured against your crypto holdings.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Hodlnaut Judicial Managers Weigh Unwinding Crypto Lender's Assets Before Ethereum Merge

The Singapore-court-appointed managers of Hodlnaut, a crypto lender that froze withdrawals in August, said the forthcoming software upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain known as the Merge poses a liquidation risk to the company's distressed assets and it is considering selling them to limit potential losses. "There are several risks associated...
ECONOMY

