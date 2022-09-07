The HIVE blockchain announced that it had increased its revenue per megawatt by four times. This record revealed that its generated income exceeds that of Bitcoin mining. HIVE blockchain, a cryptocurrency miner, is currently looking to replace ETH mining with other digital assets. This is slated to occur after the completion of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The mining company is assessing the available options to make its GPU stash mining possible.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO