KYTV
Friday Night Football: Track scores on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s updated scoreboard
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - See the latest scores and highlights for Week 3 of high school football in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for the Ozarks Sports’ Zone scoreboard.
saturdaytradition.com
Bobby Petrino's Missouri State sees 298-pound DT break off big KO return against UT Martin
Bobby Petrino and Missouri State are hosting UT Martin in Springfield on Thursday night. The Bears, after finishing 8-4 (6-2 Missouri Valley), are 1-0 after a win over Central Arkansas on Sept. 1 and were looking to avenge a loss to the Skyhawks in last year’s FCS playoffs. In...
933kwto.com
Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74
Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his mother Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
KYTV
Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community lost one of its most philanthropic business members. Bobby Allison died this week. He was 74 years old. Raised by his single-mother Betty, Allison attended Parkview High School. He worked at Custom Protein, formerly Southwest Byproducts. Later in life, he used his success...
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
sgfcitizen.org
Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region
Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Autumn Feel Saturday, Fall Feel Sunday
It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets. Scattered showers east...
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
sgfcitizen.org
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
krcgtv.com
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fall festivals begin! 4 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Memphis kidnapping has runners on high alert in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The abduction and murder of the Tennessee teacher, Eliza Fletcher, has runners across the country on high alert. That’s also the case right here in the Ozarks. Fletcher was abducted during her morning jog. “Anytime anything happens nationally, it’s going to affect us here in the Ozarks,” said Lt. Mark Foos with […]
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
