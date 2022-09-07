ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74

Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his mother Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Bolivar, MO
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region

Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Forecast: Autumn Feel Saturday, Fall Feel Sunday

It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets. Scattered showers east...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield

The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
REPUBLIC, MO
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall enters Camdenton, gets warm welcome

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall got a warm welcome Thursday in Camdenton. The wall's eventual destination is the Camdenton Memorial Airport. The public can view the wall during the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Hours:. Thursday: 6 pm - 9 pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9 am - 9...
CAMDENTON, MO
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
NIXA, MO
Sports
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
Memphis kidnapping has runners on high alert in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The abduction and murder of the Tennessee teacher, Eliza Fletcher, has runners across the country on high alert. That’s also the case right here in the Ozarks. Fletcher was abducted during her morning jog.  “Anytime anything happens nationally, it’s going to affect us here in the Ozarks,” said Lt. Mark Foos with […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO

