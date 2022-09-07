ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

Kelvin Smith
3d ago

I know there can’t be anyone who is surprised by the misuse of tax payers money.The Progressives don’t see anything wrong with it because it’s not their money

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Dignitaries honor Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital for its 100th birthday

Dignitaries and the community converged Friday at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital to celebrate its 100th birthday. In 1922, Hortense Kahn Eliasberg wanted to open a home where children could safely recover from illness and surgery. The Happy Hills Convalescent Home for Children opened later that year in northwest Baltimore. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

After Baltimore County parents report “gelatinous” school milk, Cloverland Farms Dairy halts production of some products

The company alerted school districts across Maryland about “quality” concerns with its chocolate and strawberry milk, Baltimore County Public School officials said yesterday. Sammi Lunsford’s son came home from Sparrows Point High School last Tuesday and described the chocolate milk he was served in the cafeteria in classic...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News investigation: Where things stand with digging into Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News has been investigating the community-violence intervention program Safe Streets implemented in Baltimore City for months but getting information out of government agencies hasn’t always been easy. The program is implemented by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood of Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, MD
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Parks, AZ
State
Arizona State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AOL Corp

White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap

OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Phoenix Convention Center#Nrpa#The Board Of Estimates#City Administrator#Council#Human Resources#Parks Department
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views

Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Affordable housing for Baltimore City's first responders moving forward

Developers began construction on a $25 million mixed-use renovation project with 66 apartments in addition to 10,000 square feet of retail space and a wellness center. Dubbed the Guardian House, developers are setting aside 20% of the units for first responders with reduced rent, and plan to open in 2023. The apartment complex, comprised of three attached buildings, is located near the intersection of South Gay and East Baltimore Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Baltimore

If you’re a fan of Greek fare and live in Baltimore or are visiting the city soon, you’re in luck. Like many big cities, Baltimore, Maryland, has its fair share of delicious Greek spots, so you can satisfy you’re craving for dolmades, Souvlaki, and Baklava anytime you want.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
osibaltimore.org

Councilman, students, teachers union demand expansion of restorative practices to all city schools

Days after Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School (Mervo) junior Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed in his school’s parking lot, City Councilman Zeke Cohen, leaders of the Baltimore Teachers Union, and several city schools students held a rally outside City Hall calling on district leadership to implement the existing restorative practices program in all Baltimore City schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy