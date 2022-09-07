ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Power of Diversity: Latino 100

Latinos have solidified their status as the second-largest demographic group in New York and nationally, and that has led to some significant political breakthroughs. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the country’s most iconic politicians, has been floated as a future U.S. senator, New York City mayor or even president. Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director, garners less attention but is perhaps the most powerful unelected official in the state. And this year, the ranks of Latinos in the New York City Council swelled to 15, up from 11 last year.
Hundreds of bills from last session still await Kathy Hochul’s signature. Here are some of the major ones.

Gov. Kathy Hochul checked one of the many outstanding bills off her to-do list last week by signing the New York City class size legislation into law. Starting next year, public schools will be required to cap class sizes at 20 students in kindergarten through third grade, 23 students for fourth through eighth grade, and 25 students for high schoolers. The bill has officially become law after getting passed by the state Senate and Assembly three long months ago.
