With less than two months before the November election, the campaign for Los Angeles Mayor is getting ugly as both remaining candidates hurl accusations at each other. Billionaire and candidate Rick Caruso reiterated the corruption accusations against his opponent Congressman Karen Bass during a campaign event on Monday evening. Bass received a full-ride scholarship from the University of Southern California social work program which has reportedly been connected to a federal corruption investigation."I'm not the center of a corruption probe — federal corruption probe and she is," Caruso said. "How are you going to govern this city when you have a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO