Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
LA Mayoral race heats up as both candidates accuse each other of scandals
With less than two months before the November election, the campaign for Los Angeles Mayor is getting ugly as both remaining candidates hurl accusations at each other. Billionaire and candidate Rick Caruso reiterated the corruption accusations against his opponent Congressman Karen Bass during a campaign event on Monday evening. Bass received a full-ride scholarship from the University of Southern California social work program which has reportedly been connected to a federal corruption investigation."I'm not the center of a corruption probe — federal corruption probe and she is," Caruso said. "How are you going to govern this city when you have a...
Almost half of U.S. governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan forgiveness plan
Nearly half of the country's governors, all Republican, have signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.
Comments / 0