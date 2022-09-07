Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Boone Jenner
Team captain is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career. Birth date: June 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining until UFA status) There can be little doubt about what Boone Jenner means to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Replacing a respected...
NHL
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
Limited Number of Single Game Tickets for 2022-23 Season On Sale Sept. 12
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that a very limited inventory of single game tickets for the 2022-23 NHL regular season will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. "We have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets to see the Coyotes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game totals at position; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the forward point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: 🔮 Goalie wins. RANKINGS: 📈 250 |...
Yardbarker
Jessica Pegula goes viral for sipping beer after U.S. Open loss
American Jessica Pegula fell in straight sets to top-seeded Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-7 (4-7) in Wednesday's quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open held in New York City. As noted by her WTA Tour bio, Pegula has now failed to advance past that round of tournaments in three of four Grand Slams and is 0-4 across Grand Slam quarterfinals, but the 28-year-old nevertheless was able to make reporters and fans chuckle after her latest defeat.
NHL
Winnipeg Jets single game tickets on sale Friday
Season Ticket Member 24-hour pre-sale starts Thursday; New pre-game social scene brings party atmosphere and $6 domestic beer. WINNIPEG, Sept. 7, 2022 - Single game tickets for the Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 season go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. when fans can secure their preferred seats for individual games like the Oct. 1 pre-season game with a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin giveaway, the Oct. 14 Home Opener presented by Canada Life with a toque giveaway, and the brand new Filipino Heritage Night on Nov. 8 which will feature warm-up jerseys with a newly designed Filipino inspired Jets logo, among other cultural elements throughout the game.
NHL
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
NHL
Stutzle contract adds to optimism surrounding Senators
The excitement is back in Canada's capital and the Ottawa Senators are ready to win to again. The disappointment of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons, including by 27 points last season, has been overrun by the joy and hope the Senators have given their fans in the past two months, further fueled by another big headline they authored Wednesday.
NHL
Hockey Analytics 101: Why We Use Game States
If you look at a traditional box score for a hockey game, it includes stats for the entire game. That makes sense, of course, and tells the story of the game as a whole. But, an entire 60 minutes of play can include a variety of scenarios like power plays, penalty kills, or delayed penalties that can influence which players are on the ice, team strategies, and systems. Because of that, when we evaluate play from an analytical perspective, we always want to compare apples to apples and that means using "game states."
NHL
Stutzle signs eight-year, $66.8 million contract with Senators
Forward, No. 3 pick in 2020 NHL Draft, could have been restricted free agent after this season. Tim Stutzle signed an eight-year, $66.8 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.35 million. The contract was announced by general manager Pierre Dorion during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
NHL
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
NHL
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
NHL
Dach: 'I'm excited to get things rolling'
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes and forward Kirby Dach met with reporters on Wednesday at the Bell Sports Complex. Dach just signed a four-year contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season. Here are a few highlights from the press conference:. Dach on finally putting pen to paper with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Dineen Looks to Take Next Step, Build Upon Last Season
Coyotes defenseman excited for training camp to kick off, reflects on time spent in NHL last year. Cam Dineen was called up twice by the Arizona Coyotes last season, the first of which resulted in his NHL debut. With training camp right around the corner, he's excited for the opportunity...
NHL
Ducks to Play in 14 National TV Broadcasts
The Ducks will have 14 games televised nationally, including eight across ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu, in addition to six contests on TNT. In addition, the Ducks announced the following time change:. Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles - game time will change from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT. Anaheim's...
Yardbarker
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
NHL
'ALL PART OF MY STORY'
A lacerated kidney nearly cost him his season. Now, Jack Beck is healthy and hungry to perform at Flames rookie camp. He couldn't eat. He couldn't sleep. He couldn't even walk without suffering some the worst pain of his life. Worse though, he couldn't bear the thought of another lost...
Comments / 1