Marsai Martin Shines In A Dolce And Gabbana Dress On The Red Carpet
The Black-ish star recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for "Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul" dressed to the nines in a sparkling leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress and a ton of fun accessories.
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress. With stylists on speed dial, it […]
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere
Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere. The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings. Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform...
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
Brie Larson Glimmers in a Beaded Valentino Jumpsuit for the Premiere of Disney +’s ‘Growing Up’
Brie Larson attended the premiere of “Growing Up,” a new documentary coming to Disney + today. The event which took place yesterday at NeueHouse in Hollywood California, saw Larson dressed up in a daring beaded silver jumpsuit, making a statement at the event long after she left the red carpet. The “Caption Marvel” star wore head-to-toe Valentino, the reflective jumpsuit sporting a high neckline and no sleeves, streamlining the silhouette. Fitted with wide legged trousers and gleaming embellishments, Larson surely had heads turning, the sparkling ensemble further amplified with an equally brilliant monogrammed belt around her waist. Larson wore her hair slicked...
Chris Pine Suits Up in Two-Toned Tuxedo and Sockless Loafers for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Chris Pine was utterly dapper at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Pine arrived to the premiere in a sharp Ralph Lauren tuxedo, featuring a brown jacket and cream trousers with cuffed hems. The two-toned outfit was paired with a white collared shirt and pocket square, as well as a matching brown bow tie — adding to its’ vintage and equestrian-inspired aesthetics. Finishing Pine’s outfit was a gleaming pinky ring, seen...
Ana de Armas Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Invisible Heels for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Ana de Armas made a stunning entrance for the premiere of “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress stars as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film, which will release later this month on Sept. 28 on the streaming platform. Armas arrived on the carpet in an ethereal pink Louis Vuitton gown, entailing a tied arrangement across its bodice, plunging neckline, a pleated design, and a train element. Her bright accessories featured a scintillating choker-like necklace, a dazzling bracelet, and stud earrings. When it came down to the shoes, Armas’ footwear was not visible but she likely rounded out her look with...
Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Golden Retriever Puppies' Cute Reactions to Watching Their First Movie Are Beyond Sweet
Movie magic is totally a real thing--especially for children! You know exactly what we mean if you remember watching your favorite films as a child and feeling entirely drawn into the story. Sometimes, the movies almost seemed real!. That's an experience some of the @caligoldenretrievers pups can relate to now,...
Anne Hathaway Suits Up in Pinstriped Blazer and Lug-Sole Boots with Michelle Yeoh at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway had a starry moment while at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star took a moment during the occasion to embrace and snap photos with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh, posing with her in a sharp ensemble. Hathaway’s outfit prominently featured a deep blue Stella McCartney blazer, which included light blue pinstripes and a navy back panel. The Fall 2022 piece was paired with a simple black top and leather trousers, giving Hathaway’s outfit a grunge-meets-minimalist approach to suiting. Yeoh was equally stylishly dressed, wearing a chic striped top, blue jeans and white platform sneakers. When...
Prince William Honors Beloved 'Grannie,' Queen Elizabeth, In Moving Tribute
"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life," the Prince of Wales said of his late grandmother.
Lindsay Lohan Re-Creates ‘Parent Trap’ Photo with Her Brother in Trench Coat, Leggings and Sporty Sneakers
Leave it to Lindsay Lohan to master the art of self-references. The actress’ latest dose of nostalgia comes from a 1998 photo she re-created with her younger brother, Dakota, in front of Big Ben in London. In the original 24-year-old photo, the “Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen” star wears a yellow and white gingham-print jacket and skirt — similar to those worn in the movie by one of her characters, Hallie — while holding a one-year-old Dakota. In the duo’s 2022 shot, which both Lohans shared on Instagram, Dakota holds her in a similar pose; for the occasion, the actress...
Vogue
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Wear His ’N’ Hers Gucci For The Don’t Worry Darling Premiere In Venice
It’s the most talked-about film at the Venice Film Festival, and the leading man’s premiere look could well inspire as much online commentary as the dynamics on set. Harry Styles, who stars in Don’t Worry Darling as Jack opposite Florence Pugh’s Alice, wore an impossibly sharp blue Gucci suit over a turquoise shirt with an exaggerated collar. He topped off the retro look with a pair of nostalgic square-frame sunglasses. The film’s director – and Styles’s partner – Olivia Wilde, who is almost as big a fan of Alessandro Michele’s work as her boyfriend, wore a custom yellow chiffon Gucci gown with a ruffled hem and dramatic crystal fringing.
Brad Pitt Adds a Casual Twist to Red Carpet Dressing with Adidas Gazelle Sneakers for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt made a suave arrival at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, joining the cast of “Blonde” for the film’s premiere in Venice, Italy today. Pitt’s entrance introduced a new casual style of suiting, the actor pairing the formal wear with sneakers. The smart suiting saw the “Bullet Train” actor wearing a fitted and buttoned up black suit jacket which he paired with sleek matching slacks. Beneath the outerwear Pitt wore a crisp white collared shirt fastened with a black bowtie, making the Academy award-winner look dapper. Pitt laced up unconventional black low top Adidas Gazelle in “Core Black” fitted with...
Vogue
Florence Pugh Frees The Navel In Venice
“Grow Up. Respect People,” was Florence Pugh’s riposte to male body-shamers who criticised the tulle-swathed, nipple-flashing Valentino gown she wore to the Roman brand’s couture show back in July. After that fabulous symbolic middle finger to online naysayers and nitpickers, the look Pugh and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray settled on for her arrival at the Venice Film Festival was similarly celebratory of the female form.
Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace. When it came to footwear, Hathaway went...
Halle Bailey To Play Ariel In Disney’s Live Action Remake of The Little Mermaid
Disney has announced that Halle Bailey will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The news received mixed reactions online, with many disputing the character’s ethnicity. The remake is slated to begin filming early next year, with Oscar-winning Chicago director Rob Marshall at the helm. It is the latest in a series of Disney live-action remakes, with recent releases including Aladdin, Dumbo and Cinderella.
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
