Reed Thomas Miller, age 60, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his childhood home in Blooming Prairie. Reed was born March 15, 1962, in Austin, to Willis “Bud” and Ruby (Thompson) Miller. He graduated with the class of 1980 from Blooming Prairie High School. Upon high school graduation, despite being advised that he may not be “college material,” with his parent’s support and encouragement, Reed attended Austin Community College and Mankato State University graduating in 1985 with a degree in aviation management.

