Reed Miller, 60, Byron
Reed Thomas Miller, age 60, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his childhood home in Blooming Prairie. Reed was born March 15, 1962, in Austin, to Willis “Bud” and Ruby (Thompson) Miller. He graduated with the class of 1980 from Blooming Prairie High School. Upon high school graduation, despite being advised that he may not be “college material,” with his parent’s support and encouragement, Reed attended Austin Community College and Mankato State University graduating in 1985 with a degree in aviation management.
Wayne Novak, 71, Blooming Prairie
Wayne Irvin Novak, age 71, of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Sept. 6 at the Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. It was a Tuesday. Born in Albert Lea, Wayne grew up in rural Blooming Prairie with his brother, Doug, on a small farm where his love of dogs began. Tiger and Pal were his favorites. A terrible accident when Wayne was 5 left him with a traumatic brain injury. Wayne overcame his injury and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1969.
Evan O’Connor, 12, Owatonna
Evan Thomas O’Connor, age 12, passed away peacefully in his room at Children’s Hospital, Minneapolis, with his parents and nurses by his side on Sept. 6, 2022, following complications from heart surgery. Evan was born into his loving family with parents Tim and Jen O’Connor and brothers Logan...
