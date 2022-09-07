Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Dining services at BGSU holding hiring event
BGSU Dining by Chartwells at Bowling Green State University will have a hiring event” Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the at the Bowen Thompson Union at Sky Bank room Bowling Green State University campus. Parking will be paid for/provided. Chartwells will be hiring on...
bgindependentmedia.org
Festival lights up downtown Bowling Green on opening night
During its Main Stage show Friday night at the Black Swamp Art Festival, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band gave the Sunday school standard “This Little Light of Mine” a raucous late night rendition. Peyton sang that he was going to let his little light shine on the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Four Methodist churches plan joint service celebrating music
Four area United Methodist churches will be holding a joint service on Sept. 18, at 10 a.m., at the Christ United Methodist Church in Portage. Kansas United Methodist Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun will join Cloverdale United Methodist Church and the Portage Christ United Methodist Church in a service of celebration of music and songs.
bgindependentmedia.org
Grandparent + Kinship Care Support Groups forming
Grandparent + Kinship Care Support Groups are now being formed in Bowling Green, Lake, and Rossford schools. These groups meet in a casual and welcoming environment, offering support to grandparents and other caregivers who are raising children in a kinship situation. Participants have the opportunity to meet other caregivers, develop a network of support, and receive information about services.
bgindependentmedia.org
Striking art hits a home run with judges at 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival
For Bryant and Sharon Tubbs, it started with a 1965 Mustang. He bought it, and started fixing it up. That, his wife said, involved his buying “more and more and more equipment,” which they still had when they sold the car. So he started making lawn sculptures with...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ag-Venture self-driving farm tours scheduled in southeast Wood County
Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are invited to travel at their own pace...
bgindependentmedia.org
Water, sewer and roadway project to begin soon on West Wooster and Haskins Road
The Bowling Green West Wooster Street water and sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 19. This project will involve the replacement of water and sewer mains along West Wooster Street from Church Street to Haskins Road, and along Haskins Road from West Wooster Street to Wallace Avenue.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition invites community to join efforts
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the U.S. has a suicide every 11 minutes. With the increasing number of suicide deaths, there is an increasing number of those affected by suicide loss. The public is invited to join the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition for its kick-off...
bgindependentmedia.org
Kenneth D Schoeni
Kenneth D. Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday September 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. (419)352-2132.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG mayor delivers private business solution to get rid of eyesore at post office building
Mayor Mike Aspacher had grown tired of complaints about the out of control weeds and overgrown landscaping at the downtown federal building that houses the U.S. Post Office. The building is not city property – but many people blamed Bowling Green for the eyesore. “Frankly, the condition of that...
bgindependentmedia.org
New practice joins Wood County Hospital’s OB/GYN team
Starting October 1, 2022, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott, Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital Medical Staff as part of the Obstetrics and Gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
bgindependentmedia.org
Tired of traffic lights – BG considers joining region’s request for Route 23 study
Area residents tasked with frequent trips to the state capital know the frustration of encountering 38 traffic lights in the 37 miles on U.S. 23 between Waldo and northern Columbus. Until recently, the congested route was being studied for solutions. But the Ohio Department of Transportation has halted the study.
bgindependentmedia.org
Life-long education protects democracy, & is easily available online
Joe Average is a columnist for the Sentinel whom I again warn against speaking loosely about critically important topics. The dangers of pretending to speak truth to power worsen our political divide because education too often has stopped too soon. The January 6 Insurrection was carried out by a wide...
