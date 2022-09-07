Read full article on original website
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
Calling All Shoppers to Edina
Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
Wayne Novak, 71, Blooming Prairie
Wayne Irvin Novak, age 71, of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Sept. 6 at the Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. It was a Tuesday. Born in Albert Lea, Wayne grew up in rural Blooming Prairie with his brother, Doug, on a small farm where his love of dogs began. Tiger and Pal were his favorites. A terrible accident when Wayne was 5 left him with a traumatic brain injury. Wayne overcame his injury and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1969.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
Reed Miller, 60, Byron
Reed Thomas Miller, age 60, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his childhood home in Blooming Prairie. Reed was born March 15, 1962, in Austin, to Willis “Bud” and Ruby (Thompson) Miller. He graduated with the class of 1980 from Blooming Prairie High School. Upon high school graduation, despite being advised that he may not be “college material,” with his parent’s support and encouragement, Reed attended Austin Community College and Mankato State University graduating in 1985 with a degree in aviation management.
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
New Steele County Snow Plow Has a Name
Steele County purchased a brand new snow plow in June, and following recent efforts by MnDOT, the county sought suggestions from residents for names for the newest addition to the road-clearing fleet. Steele County Free Fair visitors were encouraged to submit names for the plow which was on display at...
In memory of Ethan Smith, 20-year-old Rochester victim in plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Ethan Smith, the 20-year-old Rochester man who tragically died in a plane crash on Tues. is remembered by loved ones. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lourdes High School in Rochester. A current student at Rochester Community and Technical College, Ethan was working towards his commercial pilot’s license. He was flying 1-3 times a day.
Evan O’Connor, 12, Owatonna
Evan Thomas O’Connor, age 12, passed away peacefully in his room at Children’s Hospital, Minneapolis, with his parents and nurses by his side on Sept. 6, 2022, following complications from heart surgery. Evan was born into his loving family with parents Tim and Jen O’Connor and brothers Logan...
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Semi overturns on Broadway, Highway 52 northbound interchange spilling corn; driver injured
(ABC 6 News) – A semi tipped over after merging onto Highway 52 north off of the Broadway Avenue exit in Rochester late Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:51 a.m. Thursday morning. First responders said the driver, Anthony Lodermeier, 63 of...
Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week has been found safe. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair on Aug. 31. He has been found and returned to his guardian...
