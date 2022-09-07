Wayne Irvin Novak, age 71, of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Sept. 6 at the Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. It was a Tuesday. Born in Albert Lea, Wayne grew up in rural Blooming Prairie with his brother, Doug, on a small farm where his love of dogs began. Tiger and Pal were his favorites. A terrible accident when Wayne was 5 left him with a traumatic brain injury. Wayne overcame his injury and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1969.

