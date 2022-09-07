Such as - def first_func(func, arg): return func(func(arg)) def add(x): return x + 5 print(first_func(add, 10)) In the example above, we first call the first_func function and send it a function and a value according to its definition. The function I sent is the add function and value 10. On the other hand, I took that add function as a func argument in the first_func function and called it more than once. Again, func or add function takes an argument. So, for the first time, I send 10 of them during the execution, and the return is 15 and for the second time, I get that 15 and get the final 20 as the result.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO