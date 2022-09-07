Read full article on original website
Study unlocks secret to long life in queen ants, shedding light on ageing for ‘other species’
An insulin-suppressing protein could be behind the 500 percent increase in longevity seen in queen ants compared to workers in the colony, according to a new study that scientists say could shed light on the ageing process in other species. Researchers, including those from the New York University in the US, say queen ants exhibit high metabolism for reproduction without undergoing ageing. According to the study published in the journal Science on Thursday, these ants generated an anti-insulin protein that blocks only part of the insulin chemical pathway in the body that is responsible for ageing.Having many offspring is...
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
deseret.com
New research shows ancient megalodon sharks were large enough to easily eat an entire whale
A new study revealed how much more terrifying it likely was to swim in the ocean in ancient times. Enormous sharks, called megalodons, roamed the seas and could consume an animal the size of an orca whale in five bites, according to the new research, which was published in the Science Advances journal. Orca whales scale around 26 feet long and weigh over 8,000 pounds.
sciencealert.com
Researchers in South America Discover A New Species of Tiny But Tough Dinosaurs
Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Study sheds light on evolution of ‘cutest’ Australian crocodile species weighing just 2kg
Scientists have uncovered previously unknown details about a tiny prehistoric crocodile that lived in modern-day Australia about 13.5 million years ago, an advance that sheds light on the evolution of these ancient reptiles.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal The Anatomical Record, scientists used state-of-the-art CT-scanning technology and found that the tiny crocodile Trilophosuchus rackhami likely grew up to 90cm (35 inches) long and weighed up to 2kg (4.5 lb).The crocodile’s name means Rackham’s three-crested croc – named in 1993 in honor of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Center at Mt Isa,...
scitechdaily.com
Mystery Solved: How Did Dinosaurs Support Their Gigantic Bodies?
A study reveals how dinosaurs carried their massive weight. Researchers have solved a long-standing mystery by figuring out how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land. A team headed by the University of Queensland and Monash University utilized engineering techniques and 3D modeling...
natureworldnews.com
Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From
While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
Scientists find new bird species at South America's edge
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.
natureworldnews.com
Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists
The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
Giant Sharks Swarm to Swim Round in Circles and Scientists Finally Know Why
Rarely observed mass circle-swimming behavior in endangered basking sharks confirmed to be "shark speed-dating".
technologynetworks.com
Robo-Roach: Scientists Have Created a Remote-Control Cyborg Cockroach
An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) has engineered a system for creating remote controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanic devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements, reported in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics on September 5, will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality.
Science Focus
Genetic analysis of 2,500-year-old Viking poo sheds light on one of humanity's oldest parasites
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Though now rare in industrialised countries, the whipworm still infects around 500 million people worldwide and can cause serious illness in the weak or malnourished. By extracting fossilised eggs from samples of faeces collected from...
Scientists identified the earliest known mammal by its teeth
The fossil dental records of the oldest known mammal - Brasilodon quadrangularis - have been identified, according to a press release by the Natural History Museum. The two sets of teeth come from a small ‘shrew-like’ animal that measured around 20cm in length. 225 million years ago. The...
Mysterious sharks can walk on land without legs -thanks to evolution
A team of researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Australia’s James Cook University study a unique species of shark called epaulette sharks. Young members of this species have learned to walk on land using their paddle-shaped fins. They can also live without oxygen for about two hours and search for prey in reef regions where most other sharks would never come.
Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans
Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator. Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.
scitechdaily.com
Evolution and Diversity of Reptiles Driven by 60 Million Years of Climate Change
Reptiles had one heck of a coming-out party just over 250 million years ago during the end of the Permian period and the start of the Triassic. Their rates of evolution and diversity began exploding, leading to a dizzying variety of abilities, body plans, and traits. This helped to firmly establish both their extinct lineages and those that still exist today as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups the world has ever seen. For the longest time, scientists explained this flourish by reptile competition being wiped out by two of the biggest mass extinction events in the history of the planet. These occurred around 261 and 252 million years ago.
