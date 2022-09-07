ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Monitor Your AppSync GraphQL APIs with Simplicity

Since Facebook released its previously internally used query language GraphQL in 2016, it has seen an outstanding increase in adoptions for all kinds of applications. So it didn’t come as a surprise when AWS built a managed solution called AppSync and released it in 2021. AppSync is becoming more and more popular and is already being used by large companies, including.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Life360 Potentially Leaves Its Users’ Sensitive Data at Risk

The family safety app Life360 doesn’t have some standard guardrails to prevent a hacker from taking over an account and accessing sensitive information, The Markup has found. The service, used by more than 35 million people in 140 countries, is a location tracking app for families to keep tabs...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation: Chapter V - On Wages

Labour, like all other things which are purchased and sold, and which may be increased or diminished in quantity, has its natural and its market price. The natural price of labour is that price which is necessary to enable the labourers, one with another, to subsist and to perpetuate their race, without either increase or diminution.
AGRICULTURE
hackernoon.com

Time To Give Back to the Dev Community

After eight years in software development, I decided it was time to contribute more to the developer community. And you know what? It feels good. So in this post, I want to share a few ways I found to contribute. When I first had this plan, the idea was to...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy