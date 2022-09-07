Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Crypto Tokens Ready to Explode this Year
If you’re planning to buy cryptocurrencies before they begin their uptrend this year, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we analyze the top projects in the crypto market that are currently underrated. We take you through their vision, core features, functionalities, and roadmap to uncover how they are on the edge of an upturn. Without further ado, let’s begin!
Tornado Cash And The Problem of Bitcoin Mixers
On 8 August 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of Treasury. blacklisted Tornado Cash. The rationale, according to the department, was simple; Tornado Cash was running an illegal crypto service that made it easy for criminals to launder money. The blacklisting of the service made it illegal for any resident or citizen of the United States to send or receive money through the service.
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge
Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
5 Crypto Launchpads Not to Skip in Q3 2022
Crypto is here to stay and so are these widely popular and populated crypto launchpads. The choice boils down to your project type and which launchpad will be the best fit for your project’s launch. The list helps you make an informed decision with all the pros and cons listed above.
ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem
It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing universe. The creators of the second most popular and successful NFT collection released a governance and utility token… Or did they?. It’s a...
PETS・
Investing in Web3 with Midas Investment CEO Iakov Levin
Iakov Levin is the CEO of Midas.Investment, a custodial CeDefi investment platform offering yields on cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Midas' mission is to bridge CeFi with the transparency of DeFi. CeDeFi strategies combine simplicity of CeFi, expertise of asset managements and transparency. APR can be boosted by 25% if user picks rewards in Midas token. Slogging AMA occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability.
Why Gold-Backed Tokens Grow During Bear Run
AABBG, Paxos Gold, and Tether Gold are among the top gold-backed stablecoins currently prospering. They benefit from real gold reserves backing their existence and widespread community support. Gold-backed tokens peg their blockchain values to the real-world price of gold. As a result, gold-based cryptocurrencies tend to grow during a bear run, providing investors with stability and growth. New tools, such as payment gateways, are developing to ease their way into mainstream adoption.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
Cryptocurrency Regulations: A Ruse Or An Essential To Decentralized Finance?
The concept of has been a controversial subject matter that crypto enthusiasts and regulators have debated and are still constantly discussing until now. Many wonder if DeFi could exist with regulations and remain tagged "decentralized." The premises of these debates aren't precisely far-fetched, as it could be said that crypto regulations might hinder innovations, going against the true essence of cryptocurrencies:
