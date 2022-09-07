Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
Monitor Your AppSync GraphQL APIs with Simplicity
Since Facebook released its previously internally used query language GraphQL in 2016, it has seen an outstanding increase in adoptions for all kinds of applications. So it didn’t come as a surprise when AWS built a managed solution called AppSync and released it in 2021. AppSync is becoming more and more popular and is already being used by large companies, including.
hackernoon.com
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 4
The ultimate justification for assembling and using on-line data-acquisition systems must be made in terms of research output. The same considerations underlying judgments on the support of experimental research in other ways must therefore apply to computer systems. Some reasons often given for the use of on-line computer systems are these:
hackernoon.com
Life360 Potentially Leaves Its Users’ Sensitive Data at Risk
The family safety app Life360 doesn’t have some standard guardrails to prevent a hacker from taking over an account and accessing sensitive information, The Markup has found. The service, used by more than 35 million people in 140 countries, is a location tracking app for families to keep tabs...
Comments / 0