Liz Cambage resurfaces at Burning Man partying with Pip Edwards after NBA star Andrew Bogut said he was worried about the controversial star's mental health after she quit LA Sparks

Liz Cambage was found by Pip Edwards partying at Burning Man.

The WNBA star, 31, resurfaced at the famous festival after she abruptly left LA Sparks in a 'contract divorce' following a string of controversies.

Pip, 42, uploaded a picture to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, 'Found her,' showing the athlete towering over her as they posed in their festival outfits.

Liz was dressed in a black-on-black outfit which comprised of long cargo pants dragging across the dirt with large cutouts down the sides and a g-strip poking above the waist.

She paired it with a large black scarf draped around her head and over her chest to act as a makeshift shirt which concealed part of her face.

Meanwhile, Pip went with a cowboy inspired outfit, donning baggy, zebra patterned pants which hung off her hips and revealed high waisted underwear, paired with a skintight, long-sleeved black crop top with numerous cutouts.

She accessorised with a black cowboy hat and orange tinted glasses with an early 2000s style.

Liz's playing career reached a crossroads in July when she parted ways with the LA Sparks after playing 24 WNBA games for the franchise in a mutual agreement the team referred to as a 'contract divorce'.

She has courted controversy on numerous occasions in the last year, including being exiled from the national side ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a scandalous pre-Olympics match against Nigeria.

In that scrimmage, Liz was accused of calling the Nigerians 'monkeys', elbowing a player, slapping another and using a vile racial slur that her ex-teammates won't repeat.

Bizarrely, Liz had told a Nigerian player before the match she wished she played for the African nation instead of Australia because her teammates were racist.

With the door seemingly shut on basketball options in both Australia and the United States, it appears the former Opals centre's playing career is over.

However, she has found an unlikely ally in Australian NBA championship winner Andrew Bogut, who expressed his concern for her mental health this week despite their running battle over the years.

'I don't know what she is doing, but I hope she's in the right mental space,' Andrew said on his Rogues Bogues podcast.

'I hope everything is OK. It can't be easy leaving your team mid-season mentally.

'I hope she is doing well, but it is probably no surprise to each of us that this has transpired given what has happened in the past 18 months in her world.'