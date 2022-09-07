ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Liz Cambage resurfaces at Burning Man partying with Pip Edwards after NBA star Andrew Bogut said he was worried about the controversial star's mental health after she quit LA Sparks

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
 3 days ago

Liz Cambage was found by Pip Edwards partying at Burning Man.

The WNBA star, 31, resurfaced at the famous festival after she abruptly left LA Sparks in a 'contract divorce' following a string of controversies.

Pip, 42, uploaded a picture to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, 'Found her,' showing the athlete towering over her as they posed in their festival outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xi2S3_0hmF16Ti00
Liz Cambage (pictured) has been found partying at Burning Man with Pip Edwards. The WNBA star, 31, resurfaced at the famous festival after she abruptly left LA Sparks in a 'contract divorce' following a string of controversies 

Liz was dressed in a black-on-black outfit which comprised of long cargo pants dragging across the dirt with large cutouts down the sides and a g-strip poking above the waist.

She paired it with a large black scarf draped around her head and over her chest to act as a makeshift shirt which concealed part of her face.

Meanwhile, Pip went with a cowboy inspired outfit, donning baggy, zebra patterned pants which hung off her hips and revealed high waisted underwear, paired with a skintight, long-sleeved black crop top with numerous cutouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyec8_0hmF16Ti00
Pip uploaded a picture to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, 'Found her,' showing the athlete towering over her as they posed in their festival outfits

She accessorised with a black cowboy hat and orange tinted glasses with an early 2000s style.

Liz's playing career reached a crossroads in July when she parted ways with the LA Sparks after playing 24 WNBA games for the franchise in a mutual agreement the team referred to as a 'contract divorce'.

She has courted controversy on numerous occasions in the last year, including being exiled from the national side ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a scandalous pre-Olympics match against Nigeria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Btfqw_0hmF16Ti00
Liz's playing career reached a crossroads in July when she parted ways with the LA Sparks after playing 24 WNBA games for the franchise in a mutual agreement the team (pictured) referred to as a 'contract divorce' 

In that scrimmage, Liz was accused of calling the Nigerians 'monkeys', elbowing a player, slapping another and using a vile racial slur that her ex-teammates won't repeat.

Bizarrely, Liz had told a Nigerian player before the match she wished she played for the African nation instead of Australia because her teammates were racist.

With the door seemingly shut on basketball options in both Australia and the United States, it appears the former Opals centre's playing career is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWRWb_0hmF16Ti00
She has courted controversy on numerous occasions in the last year, including being exiled from the national side ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a scandalous pre-Olympics match against Nigeria in which she called the Nigerian players 'monkeys'

However, she has found an unlikely ally in Australian NBA championship winner Andrew Bogut, who expressed his concern for her mental health this week despite their running battle over the years.

'I don't know what she is doing, but I hope she's in the right mental space,' Andrew said on his Rogues Bogues podcast.

'I hope everything is OK. It can't be easy leaving your team mid-season mentally.

'I hope she is doing well, but it is probably no surprise to each of us that this has transpired given what has happened in the past 18 months in her world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0MnZ_0hmF16Ti00
However, she has found an unlikely ally in Australian NBA championship winner Andrew Bogut (pictured), who expressed his concern for her mental health this week despite their running battle over the years 

Daily Mail

Two-weight MMA world champion Mason Jones elects not to re-sign with the UFC... After the fighter once dubbed the 'next Conor McGregor' won just one of his four fights in the promotion

Former Cage Warriors two-weight world champion Mason Jones has announced that he will not be re-signing with the UFC after fighting through the remainder of his contract. Writing on Twitter, Jones did not rule out a return to the promotion and added that he 'may take some fights outside the org'.
UFC
Daily Mail

With a bullish physique and lightning pace, Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win his first Grand Slam in the US Open final and become world No 1 - but rivals fear the 19-year-old could stay there a long time as a successor to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points this year would always have a ripple effect, and part of the wash-up comes in Sunday's US Open final. It is not the only factor involved, but one unintended consequence is that whoever wins Sunday's US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud, will make the ascent to No 1 in the rankings.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

