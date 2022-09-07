Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvillepress.com
SMSA co-op holds off Granby/Canton; Mills tops Plainville
HARTFORD, Sept. 8, 2022 – Quarterback Daniel Hernandez ran for a game-high 235 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to lead the SMSA co-op team to a 21-14 victory over Granby/Canton in Pequot Football Conference Uncas Division contest Thursday night at Weaver High. The Tigers, who have players...
High School Game Postponed In Bridgeport After Social Media Threat
A season-opening high school football game between two Fairfield County high schools was postponed due to a social media threat. The contest between Bridgeport Central High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, also located in Bridgeport, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, was canceled after school officials were made aware of a threatening image on social media.
NBC Connecticut
How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday
More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event. The ride will be held on Sunday. The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
greenwichfreepress.com
The Cottage on Greenwich Avenue Announces Weekday Lunch Hours
Good news for Greenwich foodies. As of Sunday, September 25, The Cottage’s newest location at 49 Greenwich Ave will be open for weekday lunch service and Sunday brunch and dinner:. Sunday:. 11:30-2:30 (brunch) 5:30-close (dinner) Tuesday-Friday:. 11:30-2:30 (lunch) 5:00-close (dinner) Saturday hours will remain the same: 5:00pm-close. Reservations can...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Man Extradited From Hawaii For Ansonia Homicide
More than 11 years after the crime, a suspect is facing charges for his involvement in the 2011 murder of a Connecticut man. Andrew Spino, age 34, was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by US Marshals to New Haven County in connection with the March 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez in Ansonia.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Richest Towns in Connecticut in 2022
What determines the overall wealth of a city? Inflation-adjusted household income is one of the factors. The Census ranks individual city wealth by a formula that averages the household incomes, including the adjusted gross income and the average household income. It’s the basis on which we chose the 20 richest towns in Connecticut, and the results might surprise you.
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Comments / 0