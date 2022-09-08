ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Restaurant industry celebrating its workforce during Denver Food + Wine Festival

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lc8nE_0hmExK9H00

Restaurant industry celebrating its workforce during Denver Food + Wine Festival 01:32

The Colorado Restaurant Association holds the Denver Food + Wine Festival as a fundraiser for the Association's foundation. But, it's also designed to highlight the diverse culinary scene and to celebrate all of the folks who keep our restaurants running. The restaurant industry got slammed during the pandemic. And, just as diners came back, food prices skyrocketed and workers were hard to find. Restaurant workers are in need of a little appreciation, and one owner threw a party for her staff.

"This is amazing," said Chelsea Jones, the party she attended with her Comida co-workers.

Jones has worked at Comida for six years as a bartender/server. She was thrilled when owner Rayme Rossello announced she was hiring a shuttle to bring her staff of 40 to her home in Boulder County for an afternoon of food and fun.

Staff appreciation party for Comida Cantina. CBS

"It just makes people feel more important, and that their job isn't just a job, it's more than that," Jones told CBS News Colorado.

Rossello hired Chef Jeff Stoneking to provide an Asian inspired spread, so that her staff didn't have to lift a finger.

"It's nice to be taken care of, instead of having to take care of other people," Jones said with a laugh.

"I just want them to feel connected. And, being able to gather outside of that space, where people work so hard, and actually let your hair down and have some fun, I think that's really important," Rossollo explained.

Comida Cantina weathered the pandemic with the help of government grants and loans, but now the business model has changed.

"I gave everybody raises," Rossollo said. "I'm now paying for a week's paid vacation for everyone in the kitchen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nwy92_0hmExK9H00
CBS

She's dedicated to making sure her workers feel good about walking into work every day, and she wants them to see that food service can be a life-long career.

"It can be that thing that you do on your way from here to there, but it can also be the thing that you do for your whole life, that's completely respectable, and can pay your bills, and have a good living," she said.

Most of all Rossollo wants her staff to know just how much she appreciates them.

"I love Comida. It's a great community. It's an awesome business," Jones said.

LINK: Tickets & Information about Denver Food + Wine Festival

The Denver Food + Wine Festival held a Yoga + Bubbles event on Tuesday specifically for restaurant workers. The money raised during Dining Under the Stars will be used to make mental health care available to industry workers. The mission of the Colorado Restaurant Foundation is to enhance career development for anyone working in food service.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Food + Wine Festival concludes with grand tasting event

The 4-day Denver Food + Wine Festival wrapped up this weekend with a grand tasting event on the Auraria Campus. It took place on Saturday on the Tivoli Quad and featured the creativity of more than 40 top local restaurants.The annual festival is hosted by the Colorado Restaurant Association and features different culinary experiences each day. Restaurants at Saturday's grand tasting included Barolo Grill and Cart-Driver. And attendees could choose from more than 700 drink options including Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.The funds raised by the festival go back to restaurant industry workers. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

British Girls Group of Denver holds high tea in honor of late Queen

Coloradans continue to join mourners from across the world in remembering and celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday at the age of 96 after spending more than 70 years on the throne. Friday, more than a dozen British women living in the Denver Metro Area gathered to have tea in honor of the Queen. "Her promise was to serve the nation, and she's done that right up until the end of her life," said Julie Reddington with the British Girls Group of Denver. When living far from home, even the smallest things can bring comfort, and for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Runners will greet sunrise on DIA runway

The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Baptist Church seeks to become a developer

Just across the street to the south of the Colorado state Capitol, the First Baptist Church has existed since 1864, over 25 years before the capitol was built. Today, like many urban churches it sees its mission and realities changing. "How do we continue to be viable in a time and in a place where honestly, folks are not flocking to faith communities as they once did decades ago?" said its pastor, the Reverend Dr. Brian Henderson. The church is looking at tough financial realities and seeing opportunities at the same time. "Not just an answer, but the answer," said Kenton Kuhn,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard

Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hundreds remain displaced after fiery explosion at Aurora apartments

It's hard to miss the evidence of an explosion at the Parkside Collective apartment complex on E Alameda Avenue in Aurora. The explosion forced the entire complex to be evacuated into the rain on Saturday morning. A day later, the American Red Cross spoke to CBS News Colorado and said all 350 residents were still displaced.Aurora Fire Rescue says over 100 of those people and 25 pets were taken to an emergency center at Gateway High School. That shelter closed Saturday night, and those people were now staying in hotels, thanks to the Red Cross and the apartment's management company."At...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Day of Service project becomes class lesson in empathy

This is the 12th year that Xcel Energy has hosted Day of Service. The utility partners with nonprofit organizations across the Denver metro area to set up volunteer projects that last a few hours each. In 2010, when Day of Service started, it ran for about four hours on a Saturday morning. This year, it will run from September 8 – September 11 with projects in the mornings and afternoons. The fourth graders at St. Elizabeth's School got a jump on this year's Day of Service fun. They worked on a project that turned into a lesson in empathy."We're decorating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

City of Denver hopes to increase mobility in Globeville, Elyria-Swansea

The City of Denver is looking to help residents in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods get a free lift. It's part of an ongoing effort to increase mobility in areas of the city lacking transportation. Microtransit is an on-demand, free ride service. It uses an app or call-in reservation system for trips within a certain area. A similar program was put in place in 2021 - The Montbello Connector. According to the City, top locations for the Montbello Connector were to Peoria Transit Station, Walmart, Montbello Rec Center, Montbello Central Park and Boys & Girls Clubs. DOTI is now...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Prices#Food Drink#Comida Cantina#Cbs News Colorado#Asian
CBS Denver

Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing at high rate

A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Coldest night since early June expected as clouds clear out in Denver

After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Zuma: Loveland Ski Search & Rescue dog is too good to retire

The dog is half Akita, a quarter husky, and a quarter wolf. He's also the oldest dog by several years at Loveland Ski Resort, the other two dogs in the program are still learning and training to become certified. Thankfully for both those young dogs and their handlers, Zuma is still around to show them the ropes of how to go about searching avalanche debris after a slide. A part of that comes from a sense of competition. "They are like athletes," Tanner Franti, Zuma's handler said.  "They want to be on the field, they want to be called up. So if...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Unprecedented heat on Thursday, then temperatures tumble 40 degrees!

Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Denver

Hundreds of people displaced after Aurora apartment complex explosion

Authorities are checking on the severity of the damage from an explosion in a residential building on East Alameda Avenue in Aurora on Saturday morning. The blast tore out part of the wall of the Parkside Collective apartments. It happened before 10 a.m. at 14565 Alameda Avenue, and an evacuation took place immediately.Debris was seen out onto the street level of the building. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries but it's not clear how serious they were. No deaths have been reported. Between 300 and 400 residents will have to be relocated from their homes, and it's not clear for how long. Aurora Fire Department officials tweeted that the American Red Cross will be working with those residents to help them find shelter.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.  Several businesses nearby had to evacuate and shut down for the day afterwards.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder family commits to mission to save kids from fentanyl

The fentanyl crisis in our state is dire. Opioids are proving too easy to get ahold of, especially for teens. Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the last four years. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 40 people under the age of 18 died of overdoses last year. Five of those deaths were kids younger than the age of 10.  One Boulder family is still feeling the loss of a loved one who overdosed. That's why Kate Lacroix has made it her mission to save kids from the deadly drug. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White sat...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Kennedy Cook

Kennedy Cook has lived in the Midwest all her life but is thrilled to be joining the morning news crew with CBS Colorado. Before joining the CBS News Colorado Morning team Kennedy reported and anchored in the Quad Cities. She did extensive coverage on school district changes, crime and feature stories. Kennedy loves highlighting different trailblazers in the community. Kennedy got her start in broadcast news at her alma mater the University of Iowa. There she covered Hawkeye sports, student government and multicultural news on campus. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Overdose kits distributed to some high schools across Colo.

Some high schools across Colorado are getting support through new overdose kits. The student body and administration at 5280 High School, focused on those in addiction recovery, are considered a model for the rest of the nation. The group "Serve You Rx" installed an overdose kit at the school. "We really want to lift this message up. It's incredible seeing young people who are engaging in the addiction mental health recovery process early and being supported by their teachers and administrators and community," said Mobilize Recovery founder Ryan Hampton. "We want to be very careful and provide every support possible for our kids but they're coming here they're getting sober and staying sober."Overdose kits will also be installed in five high schools across rural Colorado where people cannot easily access Narcan. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Boulder County West Nile cases, hospitalizations on the rise

Boulder County Public Health is asking residents to protect themselves from the West Nile Virus. At least 10 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus since Aug. 1.That's the county's total number of hospitalizations in all of 2021. Health experts recommend using insect repellant with DEET, dressing in long sleeves and pants, avoiding the outdoors from dusk until dawn and draining standing water around your home.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia: celebration of life held in Longmont

Friends and family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia gathered on Friday for a celebration of life at New Creation Church in Longmont. The remains of Gutierrez-Garcia were recovered in April. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick's Day.Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified early in the investigation as a possible suspect in Rita's disappearance. In June of last year, Figueroa Jr. was indicted by a grand jury for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, even though her body had not yet been found. According to the grand jury indictment, Figueroa told a cellmate that he had strangled Gutierrez-Garcia and buried her in a place that he never plans to reveal to anyone.  Figueroa pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and a judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison for murder and 12 years for kidnapping.  Figueroa was arrested just 10 days after Rita disappeared for the 2017 sexual assault and attempted murder of another woman. Figueroa is currently serving a 93-years-to-life sentence in prison in Buena Vista for his conviction in that sexual assault case.  
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County leaders search for solution to growing unhoused

In Douglas County, leaders are trying to navigate how best to respond to an increase in people experiencing homelessness. This summer, county leaders have heard countless complaints and suggestions, and on Thursday they shared some information about what solutions are in the works.  In the last point in time count, fewer than 100 people were believed to be unhoused in the county, but the search for solutions remains emotional and ongoing. "We don't want Castle Rock to become Denver. I think we should be helping our residents. I don't want Castle Rock, or Douglas County for that matter, to become a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy