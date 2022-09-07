ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Robin Roberts back on screens after lengthy break & issuing ‘good attitude’ warning

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago

GMA star Robin Roberts has returned to viewers’ screens following her summer vacation.

The morning show presenter, 61, asked her millions of followers if they’re “willing to wait” patiently for the promises God has apparently set.

Robin Roberts has returned to viewers screens following her European vacation Credit: Instagram
She marked her partner Amber Laign's birthday while on holiday in Croatia Credit: Instagram/robinrobertsgma

Roberts revealed that she was “rested” and “raring to go” after returning from her travels.

She said in a video shared on Instagram: “God promises that there are set times in our future but he doesn’t tell us when they will be.

“When you understand that the time has already been set, it takes all the pressure off.”

Roberts continued: “You won’t live worried wondering when this is ever going to happen.

“You gotta relax, enjoy your life, knowing the promises have already been scheduled for you.

"Are you willing to wait with a good attitude knowing it’s on the way?”

Viewers thanked the anchor for her inspirational advice as they commented on her clip.

One said: “Just know had the chance to catch this… whoa! God is good and this spoke to me. My waiting and praying and being patient, God answered a prayer today.”

While others welcomed Roberts back to their screens following her break.

Last month, Roberts revealed that she would be taking a vacation and not returning to GMA until a date in September.

She uploaded a series of stunning snaps from her break on social media.

In one clip, she shared a montage of beautiful nature shots from Italy with Dean Martin’s song “That’s Amore” playing in the background.

She uploaded a video showcasing the stunning scenery of the Blue Grotto – a sea cave located on the coast of Capri.

Roberts posted a picture of her long-term girlfriend Amber Laign paddleboarding and said: “Thankful Thursday for me… seeing my sweet Amber enjoying our vacay.”

Laign recently underwent the last of her radiation treatments following her breast cancer diagnosis at the end of 2021.

Last weekend, Roberts uploaded a video from a cruise ship as she traveled to Croatia.

She marked Laign’s 48th birthday while in Dubrovnik.

The star shared a heart-warming snap of herself, Amber, and two friends holding champagne glasses aloft.

They posed in front of two helium number balloons as they celebrated the occasion.

Roberts said: “Greatest gift was seeing the birthday girl having so much fun.”

Roberts shared a sweet post of Laign paddleboarding Credit: Instagram
Laign is Roberts' long-term partner Credit: Getty

