TEMPE, Ariz. - The Sun Devil Women's Golf season is right around the corner, with Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye announcing a challenging 2022-23 slate. The schedule features ten regular season tournaments, with four taking place in the Fall and the other six scheduled for the Spring of 2023. This leads into a three-part postseason which includes the Pac-12 Championship, NCAA Regionals, and the NCAA Championship.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO