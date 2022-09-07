LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO