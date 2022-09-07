Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."
Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Coach George Karl Reveals His Biggest Regret: "Ray Allen And Carmelo Anthony"
George Karl is not a very popular coach amongst the players for his multiple falling-outs with his star players. This trend started with a young Ray Allen on the Milwaukee Bucks and happened again with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets. Both situations ended with the player being traded elsewhere.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA・
What does Rudy Gobert think about Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cavaliers?
Rudy Gobert told Eurohoops that Donovan Mitchell, his former teammate with the Utah Jazz is headed for a “great opportunity for him” with the Cleveland Cavaliers “to just get to a new system, a new team and be able to show what he can do.”
The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it
The Utah Jazz formally announced the trade that sends Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and future draft picks
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”
After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."
In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
Yardbarker
Cavs Have Yet To Finalize Training Camp Roster
Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have yet to finalize their camp roster, with the start of the preseason about a month away. That’s not a big deal, of course. Cleveland isn’t alone, as several teams have yet to make firm commitments on filling out their roster.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Yardbarker
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders coaching staff. So he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn't Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn't Join The Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, he achieved a lot of things. Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since...
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
Yardbarker
Tracy McGrady Picked LeBron James As The Player He Would Build His Team Around In 2010: "There's A Guy Who Plays In Cleveland... He's Only The Best Player In Our League Right Now."
LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.
Yardbarker
Manu Ginobili Had An Epic Response When Gregg Popovich Asked Him Why He Takes Risky Shots: "I Am Manu. That's What I Do."
Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest sixth-men to ever pick up a basketball. A player of his caliber becomes the sixth man if there's a very convincing person behind his ear explaining why this sacrifice would be for the betterment of the team. That person was Gregg Popovich, who won 4 championships with Ginobili coming off the bench.
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Yardbarker
Pat Riley Reveals Why He Left The Showtime Lakers: "I Don’t Think There Is Any Doubt In My Mind That I Changed. It Was Like War."
Pat Riley is one of the most legendary coaches in the history of basketball. Riley is as decorated as they come, winning a championship as an assistant coach and then winning 5 more as Head Coach during his career. His influence on the league as an executive also cannot be discounted, it would be safe to say that Riley is as influential a person as the NBA has seen.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”
Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
