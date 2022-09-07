Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Montgomery garden artist’s leaf birdbaths featured at Mattoon Street Arts Festival
MONTGOMERY — Jeanne Kiendzior calls the Mattoon Street Arts Festival “an amazing venue” for artists like herself. This is the third year the Montgomery resident will be showing her work at this two-day arts and crafts show that is free to the public. She will join 100...
thereminder.com
Lots of history to sift through as town museum reorganizes
AGAWAM — The Agawam Historical Association purchased a filing cabinet this summer with money received from a grant from the Agawam Cultural Council. It is made from black powder coated steel with brushed aluminum handles, approximately 4 cubic feet in size. It cost $2,500 and is by a significant margin the newest object on the top floor of the Agawam Historical and Fire House Museum at 35 Elm St., where a group of dedicated local historians have been hard at work meticulously sorting, cataloging and preserving a trove of historical documents and artifacts.
Cruise night in Northampton honoring 9/11 first responders
The Northampton Elks Lodge is hosting cruise night Thursday evening at 5:30 to honor area first responders and the lives lost during the September 11 attacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
wrsi.com
Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS
Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
“Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser being at The Big E
If you're over the age of 21 and you're looking for something different head on over to the Eastern States Exposition's second Sip and Slide fundraiser.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate
The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
dailylifetravels.com
Bigelow Hollow State Park CT
Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
Police almost shut down the band Extreme for allegedly ‘inciting’ Indian Ranch crowd
The band's guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, voiced his displeasure in an expletive-filled rant after the venue temporarily shut off the sound system. Webster police came very close to shutting down a concert last week headlined by the rock band Extreme, which opened for Aerosmith Thursday night at Fenway Park. Officers took...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
theberkshireedge.com
Vigil in Great Barrington remembers victims of drug overdose
Great Barrington — International Overdose Awareness Day took place on Wednesday, August 31. According to its website, the event is part of a campaign to end drug overdoses and to remember those who died. A candlelight vigil for those who have been lost was held at the South County Recovery Center. Residents, along with people who are still in recovery, were part of the vigil.
Comments / 0