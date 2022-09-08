ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Warm and dry Thursday, Weather Aware Friday

By Ashley Gann, Michael Haynes
The rain is ending and will generally take a break until Friday. We can’t rule out an occasional shower in west Alabama today, but for the most part, everyone is getting a good supply of sunshine. By Friday, waves of rain roll in and it will make for a messy end to the week.

THURSDAY: Morning temps quite comfortable, starting off in the lower 60s. No fog expected tomorrow morning either. Sunshine will be the main feature of the sky with a few clouds in east Alabama. One or two pop-up sprinkles are possible along and south of I-59.

FRIDAY: We will be Weather Aware mostly for the inconvenience factor. We are not anticipating sever weather in regards to wind or tornadoes, we are prepping for downpours that could cause localized flooding.

The time line for Friday’s rain will begin late Friday morning and continue most of the day and into the evening. This will be one of those more persistent rain events.

The unsettled weather will last through the weekend as well. Periods of rain are likely through Sunday afternoon. The showers will become more widely spaced through the weekend, but you’ll need to keep a close watch to the sky.

NEXT WEEK COOL DOWN: After the rain clears late Sunday into Monday, the air changes. Dare I say “fall-like” weather is headed this way. Trust me, it isn’t here to stay, but it is at least a nice gesture after all this rain. Morning lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s both Tuesday and Morning with afternoon highs both days topping out in the lower 80s.

