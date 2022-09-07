ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Coastal Observer

Accomplice gets 5 years in Pawleys man’s 2019 shooting

A guilty plea brought an end to the second case involving the murder of Deondré Brown, but it has not brought closure to his grandmother, Carrie Williams. Brown, 20, was shot to death outside of Williams’ home on Martin Luther King Drive in Pawleys Island on Dec. 11, 2019. He died in her backyard, where she has built a memorial to him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man sentenced 15 years for heroin drug charge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man will go to jail for 15 years after he pleaded guilty to a heroin drug charge. Michael Ira Thomas, 52, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office. “Members of the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
NICHOLS, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

31 Year Old Killed During Shooting in Conway

The person who was killed during a shooting in Conway on Saturday has been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 31 year old Kenyance Williamson died after being taken to the Conway Medical Center with traumatic injuries. On September 3rd, officers were called to the area of Legacy Way near Conway around 9 p.m. on reports of an altercation. According to the caller, multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.
CONWAY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train. Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street. In...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Santee Cooper restores power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people in North Myrtle Beach were without power Monday afternoon. Santee Cooper reported that 1,533 customers near 810 Billiards & Bowling were affected around 11:54 a.m. Crews were able to restore power by 1:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

