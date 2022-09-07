The person who was killed during a shooting in Conway on Saturday has been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 31 year old Kenyance Williamson died after being taken to the Conway Medical Center with traumatic injuries. On September 3rd, officers were called to the area of Legacy Way near Conway around 9 p.m. on reports of an altercation. According to the caller, multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

CONWAY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO