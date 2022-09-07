Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerGeorgetown, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. James
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. James
Related
wpde.com
Surfside Beach K-9, officer locate backpack with loaded guns following vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police K-9 and an officer worked tirelessly through the weekend to locate a stolen backpack with loaded guns following a string of vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach. K-9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained numerous stolen guns...
Coastal Observer
Accomplice gets 5 years in Pawleys man’s 2019 shooting
A guilty plea brought an end to the second case involving the murder of Deondré Brown, but it has not brought closure to his grandmother, Carrie Williams. Brown, 20, was shot to death outside of Williams’ home on Martin Luther King Drive in Pawleys Island on Dec. 11, 2019. He died in her backyard, where she has built a memorial to him.
15th Circuit Solicitor explains why jury found man not guilty in 2017 killings
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained in a video on Tuesday why a jury found a man not guilty of murder in the deaths of two people in the Galivants Ferry area. Brandon Gore’s mother told police that Gore admitted to the killings to her, according to police. However, during […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man sentenced 15 years for heroin drug charge
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man will go to jail for 15 years after he pleaded guilty to a heroin drug charge. Michael Ira Thomas, 52, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office. “Members of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Man's cell phone pinged near home of Horry Co. woman he's accused of killing: FBI
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Brand drank a bottle of water and cooked frozen pizza at the home of the...
WMBF
Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
WMBF
Missing Horry County woman found safe, police say ‘case has been resolved’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County have safely located a woman reported missing. Before being found, Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson went missing Friday afternoon from her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris. Officials said she was located safe at around 8 p.m....
Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxb.com
31 Year Old Killed During Shooting in Conway
The person who was killed during a shooting in Conway on Saturday has been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 31 year old Kenyance Williamson died after being taken to the Conway Medical Center with traumatic injuries. On September 3rd, officers were called to the area of Legacy Way near Conway around 9 p.m. on reports of an altercation. According to the caller, multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.
myhorrynews.com
He bought old wood from the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Now it could help homeless veterans
Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber. “Something like this pops along...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
wpde.com
44 arrests made & drugs, weapons seized during 1st month of Florence Co. crime task force
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Dept. began enforcement actions at the beginning of August and has focused on high crime areas. During the month of August, the Task Force...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carolina Forest mom shot herself after killing her 2 kids, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest Elementary teacher killed herself after killing her two kids, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said a week after the three were found shot dead in a home. The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was […]
3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
wpde.com
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
WLTX.com
Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train. Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street. In...
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
wpde.com
Santee Cooper restores power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people in North Myrtle Beach were without power Monday afternoon. Santee Cooper reported that 1,533 customers near 810 Billiards & Bowling were affected around 11:54 a.m. Crews were able to restore power by 1:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused...
Funeral announced for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 kids found shot dead in home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from […]
wpde.com
Driver killed in Horry County crash after hitting ditch, utility pole: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Details have been released following a deadly crash on Wednesday, at 7:20 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch, striking a utility pole.
Comments / 5