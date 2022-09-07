ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

skylinesportsmt.com

Johnson, defense keep Griz rolling in 24-7 win over South Dakota

MISSOULA — Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson continued his hot start and so did the Montana defense as the Griz finished their season-opening two-game homestand with another stress-free win, 24-7 over South Dakota. Johnson, who threw for four touchdowns against Northwestern State in his Griz debut a week ago, ran...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Meet the Montana grad who's launching the NIL collective supporting the Grizzlies

MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula. Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.
MISSOULA, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

Griz linebacker duo representing alma mater of Missoula Big Sky with pride

Sitting in the stands at his daughter’s volleyball game in Butte last Saturday, Matt Johnson had a pretty good idea why his phone was blowing up, one text after another hitting his inbox like a boxer working the speed bag. Johnson grabbed another parent with ESPN+ and there, on a tiny phone screen, they watched the replay of the few seconds that, 120 or so miles to the northwest, had made Washington-Grizzly Stadium explode – Levi Janacaro sprinting through the middle of Northwestern State’s punt unit, untouched until he gets to the personal protector, who can only nudge him onto an even more direct collision course with Demons punter Scotty Roblow; the ball coming free; Tyler Flink smoothly scooping it up and sprinting towards the end zone, transmuting the noise and chaos of the previous few moments into sharp fact: six more points for the Grizzlies.
MISSOULA, MT
buttesports.com

Montana Tech Legend to Host Youth Football Camp

Inspire Academy is bringing a brand new football camp to the Mining City. The camp will be led by none other than Dion Williams Jr, one of the greatest receivers to ever play for Montana Tech. The event will take place on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00 AM to 1:00...
BUTTE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula

On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

UM plans college restructure within next year

The University of Montana’s new provost is spearheading a plan to rename and restructure the University’s existing colleges. UM Provost Pardis Mahdavi proposed collapsing most of UM’s schools into five colleges at an all staff and faculty meeting at the UC Ballroom on Sept. 9. The names, still yet to be finalized, will fall under four new pillars of “understanding, building, conserving and healing.”
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash

Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
Char-Koosta News

Burlesque show promotes diversity, tolerance

POLSON — On Saturday, September 3, at the KwaTaqNuk Resort, an inspiring night of dancing, music, and entertainment were all part of a display of self-expression and self-assurance. CSKT member Kayla Keplin, also known as Violet Passion, produced and appeared in the show, Diamonds and Heels Living Out Loud...
POLSON, MT

