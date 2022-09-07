Sitting in the stands at his daughter’s volleyball game in Butte last Saturday, Matt Johnson had a pretty good idea why his phone was blowing up, one text after another hitting his inbox like a boxer working the speed bag. Johnson grabbed another parent with ESPN+ and there, on a tiny phone screen, they watched the replay of the few seconds that, 120 or so miles to the northwest, had made Washington-Grizzly Stadium explode – Levi Janacaro sprinting through the middle of Northwestern State’s punt unit, untouched until he gets to the personal protector, who can only nudge him onto an even more direct collision course with Demons punter Scotty Roblow; the ball coming free; Tyler Flink smoothly scooping it up and sprinting towards the end zone, transmuting the noise and chaos of the previous few moments into sharp fact: six more points for the Grizzlies.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO