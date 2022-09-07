Read full article on original website
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Crash near Bangerter Highway leaves woman in critical condition
A woman had to be rushed to surgery after a crash on 5400 South near Bangerter Highway early Saturday morning.
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
One person dead after shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Salt Lake City.
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
High school placed on lockout while police investigate shots fired call
MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to investigate a report that shots had been fired in the area, school officials said. School proceeded as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety. In addition,...
WVC man charged: 50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs coke, 5000 fentanyl pills, 19 firearms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal officials have released limited details on a major narcotics bust of a West Valley City man apparently operating in Utah and Salt Lake counties. Innocente Ramirez, 38, has been charged in federal court with multiple drug distribution charges...
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
Utah man to serve up to 20 years in prison for killing wife at airport
A Utah man who ran over and killed his wife inside a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage will serve up to 20 years in prison.
SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation
The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
