Wendover, UT

kjzz.com

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
IRON COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Salt Flats#Wendover Police And Fire#The Utah Highway Patrol
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

High school placed on lockout while police investigate shots fired call

MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to investigate a report that shots had been fired in the area, school officials said. School proceeded as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety. In addition,...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Police find '50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms' in WVC man's storage unit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
deseret.com

Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation

The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

