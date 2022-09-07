As an international student, Nithin Palyam felt embraced by USF’s culture, which emphasizes inclusion, leadership and student success. Palyam’s college experience was his first time abroad and initially he was timid as a first-year student. Once he learned about the many student organizations and academic opportunities at USF, Palyam found himself immersed in a community of student leaders. As a computer science major in the College of Engineering and Student Government president, Palyam is a true reflection of his parents (his mother is a mayor and his father works in civil engineering). His goal is to complete his bachelor’s degree and join India’s growing technology industry as an international business leader. “I feel like I am right where I have to be for that dream to come into action,” Palyam said.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO