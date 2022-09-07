Read full article on original website
Jane Castor stresses the importance of Tampa tree preservation and proper removal
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is stressing the importance of preserving trees in the city, and the potential penalties residents and businesses can face if they cut them down without city approval. “Ensuring the health of our tree canopy is in our sustainability plan. It's one of our 58 actions to...
Florida scientists will study how homeowners affect the water quality of stormwater ponds
Florida researchers are tasked with identifying the benefits of stormwater ponds, and how homeowners are interacting with them. More than 70,000 of these waterbodies exist across Florida. They capture stormwater runoff, which brings in a lot of street debris and pollution. Plus, they prevent flooding and erosion. They're engineered to...
Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State
A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175...
USF celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized in the U.S. each year from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our communities and nation. At USF, this year’s celebration will kick off on Sept. 15 with a community...
Trulieve adds $5 million to Florida's recreational marijuana initiative
In all, Trulieve has contributed $10 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot. The medical cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million this past week to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report.
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
University of South Florida rises to its highest position ever in U.S. News & World Report rankings
The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.
Nithin Palyam
As an international student, Nithin Palyam felt embraced by USF’s culture, which emphasizes inclusion, leadership and student success. Palyam’s college experience was his first time abroad and initially he was timid as a first-year student. Once he learned about the many student organizations and academic opportunities at USF, Palyam found himself immersed in a community of student leaders. As a computer science major in the College of Engineering and Student Government president, Palyam is a true reflection of his parents (his mother is a mayor and his father works in civil engineering). His goal is to complete his bachelor’s degree and join India’s growing technology industry as an international business leader. “I feel like I am right where I have to be for that dream to come into action,” Palyam said.
Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges in January
Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. The trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in...
At the University of Maryland, there's a new program changing the game for athletes
Student athletes have been returning to college and university campuses across the country. At the University of Maryland, the athletics department is rolling out a new program that is changing the game for players who need or want to make money through autographs, photos of themselves and appearances at events.
