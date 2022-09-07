Read full article on original website
Racine Street bridge construction delays affect downtown Menasha businesses
The Racine Street roundabout construction has been delayed another month, and downtown businesses are still being affected by the road closures.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
wtaq.com
Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Fond du Lac
Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s law of the month for September is a focus on child passenger safety. Each year in Wisconsin, nearly 2,000 children are hurt in crashes. Authorities say it’s important to have a properly installed car seat and follow age and size requirements for that seat.
WBAY Green Bay
National Guard uses Fox River for water rescue training Saturday
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters will see a military presence along the Fox River in Oshkosh on Saturday. The Wisconsin National Guard is conducting training exercises focused on water rescues from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The guard is staging in Abe Rochlin Park and the...
WNCY
Chemical Leak Brings Emergency Response
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments’ pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
seehafernews.com
New Details on Brown County Prisoner Escape Raise Eyebrows
Some new details have come to light regarding the recent prisoner escape in Brown County. It is being reported that on Monday (September 5th), Justin Dietrich was able to escape from the loading dock area of the jail just before 10:30 a.m., but the next reported notice came an hour and a half later when sheriff’s deputies were asked to check the jail.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha police ask neighbors to join voluntary list of home surveillance cameras
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Menasha and have a home surveillance camera, police are asking you to participate in a voluntary database that could help investigators react faster in solving a crime. Police canvass neighborhoods for camera footage after a crime is committed. Having this database would...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Attorney in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy
A defense attorney out of Green Bay is now on the other side of the lawyer/client relationship after he allegedly assaulted a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the criminal complaint, Mark Howe was attending the Rob Schneider performance at the Epic Event Center on June 16th and was acting unruly.
wearegreenbay.com
Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
whby.com
Appleton rooftop shooting suspect enters plea of not guilty by reason of insanity
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton man accused of firing shots from the roof of a church building is claiming insanity. James Cooper enters a plea of “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” in Outagamie County Court to charges of Reckless Endangerment and Discharging a Firearm in a School Zone.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
