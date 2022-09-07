ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
wtaq.com

Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waupaca, WI
Government
City
Waupaca, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
GREEN BAY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Fond du Lac

Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s law of the month for September is a focus on child passenger safety. Each year in Wisconsin, nearly 2,000 children are hurt in crashes. Authorities say it’s important to have a properly installed car seat and follow age and size requirements for that seat.
HAYWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

National Guard uses Fox River for water rescue training Saturday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters will see a military presence along the Fox River in Oshkosh on Saturday. The Wisconsin National Guard is conducting training exercises focused on water rescues from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The guard is staging in Abe Rochlin Park and the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Chemical Leak Brings Emergency Response

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments’ pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Lots#City Hall#Construction Maintenance
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

New Details on Brown County Prisoner Escape Raise Eyebrows

Some new details have come to light regarding the recent prisoner escape in Brown County. It is being reported that on Monday (September 5th), Justin Dietrich was able to escape from the loading dock area of the jail just before 10:30 a.m., but the next reported notice came an hour and a half later when sheriff’s deputies were asked to check the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy