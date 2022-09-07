ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

wfyi.org

Marion County Sheriff warns residents about scammers posing as police

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says telephone scams are on the rise from con artists claiming to be members of law enforcement, often demanding money or confidential information from their victims. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said most scammers use threats against their victims if they do not comply...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Huntington man arrested after police chase in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old James Hill shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 22, near I-69, in Grant County. The traffic stop of the Chevrolet S-10 was initiated for disregarding a red light and having an...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Woman accused of stalking Katie Gearlds arrested Thursday

The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday. Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Witness: Accidental shooting injures 1 at state fairgrounds gun show

INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot. Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

