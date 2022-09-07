The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday. Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

