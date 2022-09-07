Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
Marion County Sheriff warns residents about scammers posing as police
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says telephone scams are on the rise from con artists claiming to be members of law enforcement, often demanding money or confidential information from their victims. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said most scammers use threats against their victims if they do not comply...
WOWO News
Huntington man arrested after police chase in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old James Hill shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 22, near I-69, in Grant County. The traffic stop of the Chevrolet S-10 was initiated for disregarding a red light and having an...
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation
Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
Woman accused of stalking Katie Gearlds arrested Thursday
The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday. Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
‘This is a civil case’: Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody
An Indianapolis woman faces multiple charges after taking her non-custodial daughter from school, prompting an AMBER Alert.
Witness: Accidental shooting injures 1 at state fairgrounds gun show
INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot. Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.
Family of 81-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run offers reward for help solving the unsolved death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is offering up a reward to help track down a driver responsible for killing an 81-year-old in a hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side. On a late Sunday night in early August, 81-year-old Tom Hembree lost his life standing along Mann Road near the intersection of Mooresville Road. “It was […]
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood […]
Community leaders calling for change after Thursday night double shooting
Two people were shot near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side Thursday night. Community leaders are frustrated with how much violence is taking place in the area.
Court doc: Suspect in Mooresville bus stop crash still had alcohol in system from Labor Day
While a Mooresville man told police that he didn't have alcohol that morning, a court document indicates his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit around the time he hit a high school student near her bus stop.
Police name person of interest in Walmart shooting, charged on unrelated allegations
Casey Lewis, 33, died in what LPD called a “targeted incident.” Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The Lafayette Police Department named Anthony J. Perez Jr. as a person of interest in the Sunday shooting at a Walmart in Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office charged...
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
IMPD arrests suspect after ‘disturbance’ between friends leads to Labor Day shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left a man in serious condition. Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Gray Street, where they found a man had been shot. The man was taken to an […]
Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a […]
