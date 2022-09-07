Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Sussex Central survives thriller against Salesianum
GEORGETOWN, Del- Sussex Central moves to 2-0 after beating Salesianum 7-0. Andrew Young scored a 50-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter that ended up being the only points of the game for either team. Salesianum and Sussex Central’s offenses were bottled up all game. Sals’ freshman QB Ryan...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Smyrna opens season without Coach Judy
Delaware Live-302 Sports has learned that the Smyrna Eagles football team will open the 2022 season at Arundel, Maryland without head coach Mike Judy. Defensive Coordinator Dan Wagner sent an email to me earlier today in response to a question regarding the starting quarterback. “Glenn, Coach Judy is out on a temporary medical leave of absence (non-life threatening) and ... Read More
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: LaToya Rodriguez
Latoya Rodriguez is an Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Millennium Marriage, LLC, and Transportation Coordinator for Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, as well as this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I’m originally from Chester, PA, my family moved to Delaware in 1988. As part of my internship credit at Wilmington University...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;
Dover’s Roma Italian Restaurant marked its 50th anniversary this week in an event hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. Giuseppe Garramone moved from Italy to New York with $8.25 in his pocket and after working 16 years as a chef opened a pizzeria at what is now the location of the restaurant.
Golden Knights grind out a win in home opener
Georgetown – The Sussex Central Golden Knights locked into a defensive battle with Salesianum in their home opener on a night where they paid tribute to the Armed Forces. Andrew Long went around the left end for a 45 yard touchdown with six minutes to go in the first half. The score would stand for the next 30 minutes as ... Read More
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Veterans Post to Host Second Annual 9/11 Memorial Car Show
In the wake of tragedy Americans come together to show the resilience and bond of our people. There may be no greater example of this than the events of September 11, 2001. Even today, Americans remember the efforts of those who responded to the attacks, commemorate the fallen, and share in the mourning of all those affected. Here is one such example of how you can join Delaware Veterans Post #1 in their 9/11 memorial event.
whqr.org
TRU Colors goes down swinging
The story broke in the Wilmington Business Journal on Wednesday afternoon, which ran a piece after receiving a lengthy letter from Taylor announcing that Tru Colors would close its door for good on Friday, September 9. Taylor wrote that challenges — from “COVID delays to product issues to biased media...
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
WGMD Radio
Update: Missing Dover Girl Located
Dover Police report that a 12-year-old girl who was being sought has been located, and an alert for her has been canceled. Police said she was believed to be a voluntary runaway when she was seen leaving her home Thursday evening.
Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party
A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
phl17.com
Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years
Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
WBOC
Dover Air Force Base to Hold 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Dover Air Force Base will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Del. Chief Dennis L. Rubin, Washington, D.C. fire/police chief during 9/11, will be the guest speaker. This year...
nccpdnews.com
New Castle County Police Announce Passing of Canines
(New Castle, Del. 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is saddened to announce the passing of retired Canines (K-9s) Dayan and Max. Canine (K-9) Dayan was a Belgian Malinois from France. He was a dual-purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. Over the span of his career, 2010 to 2015, he had over 73 criminal apprehensions and located a number of lost or missing juveniles and senior citizens. He has also assisted in seizing over $500,000 USC in suspected drug proceeds and hundreds of pounds of narcotics. K-9 Dayan worked with Retired K-9 Handler Joseph Rago.
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
WCU Student Paints Mural to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of West Chester Nonprofit
West Chester University student Noah Burns has been busy creating a mural celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Friends Association, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Burns, a sophomore in the school’s Art and Design department, is painting the wall on the side of the nonprofit’s...
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
