Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Visitors flock to Home & Outdoor Show

The Chronicle hosted its Fall Home and Outdoor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Inverness Depot. Eventgoers were able to meet with more than 40 vendors about air conditioning, landscape, roofing, windows, gutters, cabinets, solar and much more. In addition, many local nonprofits were in attendance as well, including Floral City Garden Club, Ziggy’s Haven Bird Sanctuary, Florida Friendly Landscape and more.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere

It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

KCCB Keeping Citrus County beautiful since 2001

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Oak Village Women’s Club: Supporting animal shelters in October

The Oak Village Women’s Club will have its second luncheon of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 10, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St, Homosassa. This October is our month for supporting animal shelters. Members and guests are asked to bring a small toy for a cat or dog. Food, treats, or litter for litter boxes are also needed. All donations will be given to Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Come out and hear our guest speakers from Precious Paws and Nature Coast Therapy Dogs!
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis

It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes

It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
villages-news.com

Too many speeders in The Villages

I worry about the mentality of people who speed. I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all. I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder

Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Several school district positions up for pay increase

Rather than the usual Tuesday meeting, the next regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board will be on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. and is slated to include the adoption of the final budget and millage rates for the district, as well as pay raises for several positions and district personnel.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

