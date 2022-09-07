Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Visitors flock to Home & Outdoor Show
The Chronicle hosted its Fall Home and Outdoor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Inverness Depot. Eventgoers were able to meet with more than 40 vendors about air conditioning, landscape, roofing, windows, gutters, cabinets, solar and much more. In addition, many local nonprofits were in attendance as well, including Floral City Garden Club, Ziggy’s Haven Bird Sanctuary, Florida Friendly Landscape and more.
villages-news.com
Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere
It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Citrus County Chronicle
KCCB Keeping Citrus County beautiful since 2001
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson discovered two rare orange lobsters
Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson discovered two rare orange lobsters in a shipment. The chances of finding an orange lobster are said to be one in 30 million.
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Oak Village Women’s Club: Supporting animal shelters in October
The Oak Village Women’s Club will have its second luncheon of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 10, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St, Homosassa. This October is our month for supporting animal shelters. Members and guests are asked to bring a small toy for a cat or dog. Food, treats, or litter for litter boxes are also needed. All donations will be given to Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Come out and hear our guest speakers from Precious Paws and Nature Coast Therapy Dogs!
villages-news.com
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza is under new ownership
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Southern Trace Plaza, is now under new ownership as of June of this year. The new owners are John and Filiberta Criscione who relocated here from Tampa, Florida. Giovanni’s has been open for 18 years, and the new owners say they don’t plan on changing a thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
‘Frightening’ situation when golf cart driver suffers medical episode at town square
A golf cart driver who suffered a medical episode created a frightening situation when he suddenly drove onto a town square in The Villages. The Never Never Band had been performing shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the golf cart suddenly roared onto the dance floor at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Pasco County prepares sandbags for heavy rain
The wet season is bringing heavier rain to Pasco County, meaning more flooding on local roads. That recent rain and the upcoming forecast sent Billy Kay to stuff his own sand bags.
villages-news.com
Too many speeders in The Villages
I worry about the mentality of people who speed. I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all. I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rain
Sandbag locations across the Tampa Bay area are opening on Friday morning as heavy rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Several school district positions up for pay increase
Rather than the usual Tuesday meeting, the next regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board will be on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. and is slated to include the adoption of the final budget and millage rates for the district, as well as pay raises for several positions and district personnel.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Comments / 0