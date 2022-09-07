The Oak Village Women’s Club will have its second luncheon of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 10, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St, Homosassa. This October is our month for supporting animal shelters. Members and guests are asked to bring a small toy for a cat or dog. Food, treats, or litter for litter boxes are also needed. All donations will be given to Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Come out and hear our guest speakers from Precious Paws and Nature Coast Therapy Dogs!

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO