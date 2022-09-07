Read full article on original website
wilmu.edu
Adelphi Spoils 2022 Home Debut as Volleyball Falls, 3-1, in Wildcat Regional Invite
NEWARK, Del. - - Adelphi spoiled the 2022 home debut of the Wilmington University volleyball team, defeating the Wildcats, 3-1, on Friday night as a part of the Wildcat Regional Invitational at the WU Athletics Complex. Set scores for the match were 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, and 25-18. The Wildcats (1-9)...
New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues
New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
newbedfordguide.com
Massive brawl between high schools breaks out at New Bedford’s Walsh Field
Last night at approximately 8:00pm all available New Bedford Police Department units were called to respond to a reported brawl between hundreds of people at New Bedford High School’s Walsh Field. The game between the New Bedford Whalers and Taunton Tigers was in the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Academy basketball star T.J. Power announces commitment to Duke University
WORCESTER, Mass. - Shrewsbury native and Worcester Academy basketball star T.J. Power announced his decision to commit to Duke University. Power, a 6'8" forward who can do it all, hit 3's, take it to the hoop, pass and rebound, was one of the most sought after recruits this summer. Power had offers from every top school in the country.
Win Tickets to Post Malone at TD Garden in Boston
Post Malone takes over TD Garden in Boston for a special weekend of performances later this month, and we have your tickets to Night 1. Enter below for your shot at tickets to Posty's Friday, Sept. 23, show. Michael and Maddie will hook fans up with tickets all week long.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Death of LFO Lead Singer Rich Cronin Still Hurts on the SouthCoast
LFO's song owned the Fun 107 airwaves over the summer of 1999. I was doing the morning show with Christine Fox at the time, and if you didn't own an article of clothing from Abercrombie & Fitch, you weren't doing it right. I remember when I first heard the song...
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Awful Announcing
Kirk Minihane’s true crime podcast for Barstool Sports leads to murder arrest
Two years ago, former Boston sports radio host and current Barstool podcast personality Kirk Minihane began working on a true crime series. This week, a South Carolina man was arrested on murder charges following the evidence uncovered by Minihane in The Case. The true crime podcast saw Minihane and producer...
Man killed in Boxborough crash
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
Turnto10.com
German band Rammstein, known for pyro, performs at Gillette Stadium for first time
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — The German 'industrial rock band" Rammstein is putting on its first ever Gillette Stadium performance Friday evening. It's the stage production and pyrotechnics that have literally brought the band to the international stage. The press release for Rammstein's Friday night show calls the performance, "the...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
ABC6.com
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)
Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in Coventry
A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court
(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
Medical Helicopter Requested For Pedestrian Struck in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested tonight for a pedestrian struck on Route 30., said Framingham Police. The pedestrian was struck around 6 p.m., said Framingham police spokesperson Lt. rachel Mickens. A man was “crossing the street near McDonald’s on Route 30 and was struck by a vehicle”...
