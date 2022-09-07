Read full article on original website
Skeleton of female "vampire" unearthed at cemetery in Poland: "Pure astonishment"
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland, researchers announced this week. The Polish researchers came across the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot at a gravesite in the village of Pień. The farming tool, according to ancient beliefs, was supposed to prevent a deceased person thought to be a vampire from returning from the dead.
People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them
Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves
Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests
In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
The biblical scrolls left behind by Jewish rebels in Israel's "Cave of Horror"
Nahal Hever (Israel)Benno Rothenberg/Meitar Collection/National Library of Israel/Pritzker Photo Collection; CC-BY-4.0 In 2021, archaeologists reported that they found fragments of a biblical scroll in Israel's "Cave of Horror."
Cleopatra's true racial background: she might have had mixed ethnicity
Cleopatra VII was the Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt from 51 to 30 BC. She was the descendent of the founder of the great Ptolemaic dynasty, Ptolemy I Soter, a Greek General and companion of Alexander the Great.
DNA reveals donkeys were domesticated 7,000 years ago in East Africa
From pulling Mesopotamian war chariots to grinding grain in the Middle Ages, donkeys have carried civilization on their backs for centuries. DNA has now revealed just how ancient humans’ relationship with donkeys really is. The genetic instruction books of over 200 donkeys from countries around the world show that...
Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request
Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]
Mayan Ruler Reincarnated as God of Corn in New Discovery
An astonishingly well-preserved stone disk was recently extracted from the Temple of the Sun in Mexico.
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
LONDON (AP) — Two days after the death of his mother elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live. Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications. Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king then joined them, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch.
U.K.・
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
The young woman buried in a CANOE: Scientists discover an unusual burial in Argentina dating back 800 years – and believe the boat was intended to help her on her journey to the afterlife
The remains of a young woman have been discovered buried in a canoe, or 'wampo' in Argentina. Researchers from Universidad Católica de Temuco say the woman, dubbed Individual 3, was buried approximately 800 years ago, and that the boat may have been intended to help her on her journey to the afterlife.
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
Medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of mythological islands
A faded medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of "long lost" islands detailed in Welsh mythology, a new study finds. Researchers discovered the "missing" islands after analyzing the 650-year-old Gough map, which is now housed in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. In the area now known as Cardigan Bay, in Wales, the map shows two islands that no longer exist, study co-researchers Simon Haslett and Davis Willis wrote in a study published in the June issue of the journal Atlantic Geoscience (opens in new tab).
Paleontologists Discover New Crocodile Species With Thickest Eggs Ever
Pachykrokolithus excavatum lived with the last dinosaurs, and the crocodile's eggshells were found in northeastern Spain.
The 7 best military commanders of all time, according to Napoleon Bonaparte
Napoleon encouraged his officers to pore over these seven commanders' campaigns to learn the art of war.
Rare Ancient Papyrus Returned To Israel After Hiding In Plain Sight In US For Six Decades
A rare piece of papyrus – perhaps part of an ancient letter – has been returned to Israel after six decades in much colder climes. Lost for close to three millennia in total, the scrap somehow found its way to Montana – before a chance glimpse of a photograph led to its discovery and retrieval. There are only three known papyri from this period in the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) Dead Sea Scrolls collection.
Norman dominance of Europe inspired first crusades in the Holy Land, new book claims
The first European crusaders of the Holy Land were inspired by the fame and fortune awarded to the Norman conquerors in Europe, a new book shows. Many of those who went to the Middle East were descendants of Normans who gained control over England, France and Italy. Their exploits became the model for the First Crusade.
The Curious Afterlife of a Fascist Utopia
In the 1930s, the Italian village of Tresigallo was the site of an extraordinary experiment. Wide avenues, tall buildings, grand squares, stadiums, hotels, restaurants, sanatoriums, gyms, and factories were constructed, transforming this impoverished village of 500 inhabitants into a “utopian city” which could be replicated across Fascist Italy.
