Remodeled 5 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home! Calling all "Old & Charming" lovers who secretly want an updated kitchen & baths too! Well, here it is! Enjoy the best of both worlds in this grand beauty! A large covered front porch with beadboard ceiling is the perfect place to start or end your day! The foyer boasts gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the main floor, a built-in boot bench, crown molding and columned entry into living room. The living room has a ceiling fan/light and columned entry to dining room. The dining room offers a stunning leaded glass window and large built-in hutch. The updated kitchen has shaker style white cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances~1/2 bath on main floor~The convenient mudroom is located off kitchen and has another built-in cabinet and beadboard ceiling. The first floor bedroom has crown molding and ceiling fan/light. Four more bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fan/lights and 2 with crown molding. The gorgeous hall bath has oversized marble look tile floor and tub surround, dark gray vanity with medicine cabinet above. The upper hallway offers a built-in linen cabinet~laundry chute~ Full basement with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and abundant storage. Two car detached garage with parking area. Huge yard with mature landscaping! The convenient location is close to downtown Joliet, and routes 30 & 52! Come enjoy the large home and huge yard!

JOLIET, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO