1412 ROLLING GROVE Court
FABULOUS RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! EXCELLENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE! SITUATED ON A QUITE CUL- DE-SAC SITS THIS WONDERFUL 4/5 & POSSIBLE 6 BEDROOM HOME! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT WHITE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND & PLANNING DESK. ADJACENT SUN-FILLED FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HAS ACCESS TO LARGE DECK & YARD. FIRST FLOOR STUDY/OFFICE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM, WALK IN CLOSET & UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. UPDATED HALL BATH TOO! HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORGAGE & EXTRA RM COULD BE 5TH/6TH BEDROOM/HOBBY ROOM. LOOK NO MORE THIS IS IT!
1489 Winslowe Drive #101
Large One Bedroom 14X12, with double closets, Living Room 15X13, Dining Room 13X8, Kitchen 10X8, plenty of closets, includes exterior parking space, coin laundry on same level in building. Close to shopping and highways.Tenant needs 675 credit minimum and good income.
1475 REBECCA Drive #214
CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN. NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGHOUT. NEWER CARPET. LARGE INTERIOR CLOSETS AND A STORAGE LOCKER JUST DOWN THE HALL. COIN LAUNDRY JUST A FEW STEPS FROM UNIT. TWO WINDOW A/Cs. ASSOCIATION FEE COVERS EVERYTHING EXCEPT ELECTRIC. VERY NICE OUTDOOR POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND CLUBHOUSE.
1191 Ranchview Court
SMALL PET OK! Ready to move into, Lots of windows and light. The living room with an elegant fireplace w/gas starter, atrium style full wall windows and the 2 patio doors to your own personal patio areas will be great for entertaining. All appliances (most are new) and includes a separate laundry room complete with washer & dryer. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate room for toilet and shower. The master bedroom features full view patio doors leading to your own private patio and ample closet space! One car garage with storage space, plus extended driveway parking. Qualified applicant must have a mininum of a 2 year US credit history and background check for anyone over 18 yrs old. Verifiable income tax return. Income equal to at least 3x's the rental amount. Credit score of 690 or greater. Sorry, no acceptions. Possiable pet security deposit.
7601 Banks Street #2W
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BLACK/STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. CLOSE TO PARKS, STORES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS. No dogs. No smoking.
180 prairie Avenue #A
Unique one-story cottage with a small fenced-in yard for your enjoyment and privacy. The cottage features a large living room, a fully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, one bedroom, and a full bathroom (with a new shower). Private enclosed yard included. Shared free laundry in the attached building. New LVP floors and freshly painted. Residents pay for electricity and gas. Walk everywhere downtown location. Next to Metra, Cta, library, Whole Foods, and all downtown amenities.
109 Seeser Street
Remodeled 5 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home! Calling all "Old & Charming" lovers who secretly want an updated kitchen & baths too! Well, here it is! Enjoy the best of both worlds in this grand beauty! A large covered front porch with beadboard ceiling is the perfect place to start or end your day! The foyer boasts gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the main floor, a built-in boot bench, crown molding and columned entry into living room. The living room has a ceiling fan/light and columned entry to dining room. The dining room offers a stunning leaded glass window and large built-in hutch. The updated kitchen has shaker style white cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances~1/2 bath on main floor~The convenient mudroom is located off kitchen and has another built-in cabinet and beadboard ceiling. The first floor bedroom has crown molding and ceiling fan/light. Four more bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fan/lights and 2 with crown molding. The gorgeous hall bath has oversized marble look tile floor and tub surround, dark gray vanity with medicine cabinet above. The upper hallway offers a built-in linen cabinet~laundry chute~ Full basement with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and abundant storage. Two car detached garage with parking area. Huge yard with mature landscaping! The convenient location is close to downtown Joliet, and routes 30 & 52! Come enjoy the large home and huge yard!
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E
Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
7610 W Grand Avenue #1A
1 bedroom condo with elevator, balcony and covered parking in downtown of Elmwood Park. New pergo flooring just installed. All interior door replaced. Updated kitchen with new flooring also. Freshly painted too. 1 covered parking space included in rent. (Space number 11) Next to train station, library, recreation center, swimming pool and more. Heat and water included in monthly assessment. Potential tenant(s) must have good credit history and proof of income.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
200 N Arlington Heights Road #622
Floor to Ceiling Windows in Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
Kiser Group closes bulk condo sale in Waukegan
Kiser Group announced the closing of a bulk condo package at Onan Place Condos (3370 W. Brooke Ave.) in Waukegan. Senior Director Matt Halper and Director Danny Mantis represented the seller in this $4.1M transaction who owned 58 of the building’s 74 units. Building amenities of the property include...
3469 Bradbury Circle
Immaculate condition, 3 story END UNIT townhome with Granite Kitchen and SS appliances. Large lower level Recreation area with walk out, hardwood on Kitchen, walk in closet in MBR, 3rd floor laundry, deck overlooking private area. 5 minutes to Rt.59 Train station and very close to Fox Valley Mall and shopping and restaurants. Available from October 1st 2022.
How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?
Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
2 men shot and killed in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning. According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the […]
Best Brunch in Naperville, IL — 15 Top Places!
Get a break from your mundane life as you enjoy a food-filled vacation by having the best brunch in Naperville. This Illinois city houses an impressive array of dining choices, ideal for going on a date, having a fun time with friends, enjoying a meal with family, or spending some quiet time alone.
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
