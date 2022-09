HOUSTON – Another career milestone was hit today after junior setter Reese Rhodes recorded her 500th assist in a sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Tudor Fieldhouse by a score of 25-19, 25-15, 25-19. Tech (7-0) hit .337 in the match after collecting 39 kills on 83 attacks. In addition, the Red Raiders tallied 31 assists, 33 digs and held the Islanders to a .143 hitting clip with seven total blocks (one solo, 12 block assists).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO