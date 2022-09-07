ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County woman collects over $880,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156. Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing. Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday...
APEX, NC
cbs17

How turning off downtown Raleigh’s lights helps migrating birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As weather starts to cool down, millions of birds travel through North Carolina seeking warmer climates. As they migrate, bright lights on buildings can attract and disorient nocturnal migrating birds. This can cause them to collide with buildings, threating migratory bird populations. It’s why the City of Raleigh is joining the Lights Out campaign yet again.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Busy weekend brings needed customers to Raleigh businesses, despite rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the rain coming down Saturday afternoon—especially if you were outdoors in downtown Raleigh. Despite the rain, many folks headed to Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival and N.C. State’s first home football game. Businesses on Hillsborough Street said they were looking forward to the busy weekend.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
cbs17

Gunshots fired in Chapel Hill blocks from UNC campus; police seek Lexus SUV

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV. The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

‘Speak up and say something’: Parents thankful for quick response after Zebulon school threat on Snapchat

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school. “There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Orange County Detention Center receives Narcan vending machine

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Detention Center has received a naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, helps reverse opioid overdoses. The detention center is one of six in the state that has this type of vending machine. The vending machines include Narcan nasal spray kits as well as COVID-19 tests.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

