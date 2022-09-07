ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school. “There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”

