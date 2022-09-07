Read full article on original website
Wake County woman collects over $880,000 Cash 5 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156. Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing. Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday...
How turning off downtown Raleigh’s lights helps migrating birds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As weather starts to cool down, millions of birds travel through North Carolina seeking warmer climates. As they migrate, bright lights on buildings can attract and disorient nocturnal migrating birds. This can cause them to collide with buildings, threating migratory bird populations. It’s why the City of Raleigh is joining the Lights Out campaign yet again.
City of Raleigh hiring 15 ‘community connectors’: Here’s what that means
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is hiring people to bridge the gap between communities and City Hall. The city is hiring 15 ‘Community Connectors’ as part of a pilot program. Raleigh Community Engagement Manager Tiesha Hinton said the purpose of the connectors is to...
Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
1 shot in broad daylight at apartments near Wake Tech campus, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot at apartments near Wake Technical Community College Sunday afternoon, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. On Sunday shortly before 1:30 p.m., one person was shot near the Wake Tech Campus in the 4900 block of Chandler Ridge Circle, Baker said.
3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
Urgent housing repair program in Rocky Mount open to applications
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Once a year the city of Rocky Mount offers up to $15,000 in assistance to very low-income homeowners facing the urgent need for housing repairs. On Monday, the newest batch of those grants opened up to applications. A couple of the main goals of...
Busy weekend brings needed customers to Raleigh businesses, despite rain
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the rain coming down Saturday afternoon—especially if you were outdoors in downtown Raleigh. Despite the rain, many folks headed to Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival and N.C. State’s first home football game. Businesses on Hillsborough Street said they were looking forward to the busy weekend.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake, Johnston counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After several earlier severe thunderstorm warnings Monday, a new warning was issued just before 8 p.m. The new warning was issued at 7:58 p.m. for southeastern Wake County and northern Johnston County until 8:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. When the warning was...
City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
Goldsboro boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
29 breweries combine at Raleigh event to raise nearly $400,000 for flights for seriously ill children
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An event in Raleigh’s North Hills Saturday helped raise nearly $400,000 for a non-profit that provides air travel for children in need of special medical care. The event, Hops for Hope — in its seventh year — was held at Midtown Park in North...
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
Gunshots fired in Chapel Hill blocks from UNC campus; police seek Lexus SUV
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV. The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
Durham violence interrupters conduct 1,300+ mediations in FY 2022, but community calls for more transparency
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As Durham continues to grapple with the problem with gun violence, members of the group Bull City United said they are constantly working to address the problem through conducting mediations in the community. Funded by both city and county tax dollars, Bull City United is...
‘Speak up and say something’: Parents thankful for quick response after Zebulon school threat on Snapchat
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school. “There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
Orange County Detention Center receives Narcan vending machine
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Detention Center has received a naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, helps reverse opioid overdoses. The detention center is one of six in the state that has this type of vending machine. The vending machines include Narcan nasal spray kits as well as COVID-19 tests.
