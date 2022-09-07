ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Sanitary Sewer Repair to Affect South Independence Boulevard this Saturday

Virginia Beach, Virginia
 4 days ago

A portion of South Independence Boulevard and surrounding roads will be closed starting a 9 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 10, due to a sanitary sewer repair.

To safely facilitate this work, the following will be closed:

  • Two inside lanes of southbound South Independence Boulevard between Baxter Road and Edwin Drive
  • Left turn lane of southbound South Independence Boulevard onto Edwin Drive
  • Two left turn lanes of eastbound Edwin Drive onto South Independence Road
  • Two inside lanes of northbound South Independence Boulevard between S Plaza Trail and Edwin Drive
  • Two inside left turn lanes of South Independence Boulevard onto Holland Road

Area residents will have access to their properties at all times. This work is expected to be completed by 9 a.m. the following morning, Sept. 11; weather permitting. For more information, contact Barron McPherson with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-510-8128.

# # #

Comments / 0

