James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach
"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...
Harbour the desire to live somewhere wacky? The incredible new apartment block in Amsterdam that's shaped like a ship - and looks like it's floating on water
The architects behind this new apartment complex in Amsterdam have well and truly pushed the boat out. The Sluishuis residential building juts out over the IJ waterfront in the outskirts of the city, creating the illusion that it’s ‘floating’ on the water - and it has been designed to resemble from some angles the bow of a ship.
