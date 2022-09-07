"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO