Pueblo, CO

City of Pueblo Receives Charge Ahead Colorado Grant from Colorado Energy Office

Pueblo, Colorado
 4 days ago
PUEBLO—The City of Pueblo received notification of award for the Charge Ahead Colorado Program from the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) for five Level 2 dual port electric vehicle charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station (DCFC). The award amount is $80,000 for the project costs of the chargers and installation in key Pueblo locations.

“The City of Pueblo is thankful for opportunities to partner with the Colorado Energy Office to make fleet electrification more attainable for our needs and expand services for the public’s access to chargers,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “These chargers for public use are located near shopping and restaurants and we believe travelers will take advantage of these amenities while their vehicles recharge.”

Three Level 2 dual port chargers will be located at the Main Street Garage, two Level 2 dual port chargers will be located at the Weisbrood Garage and one DCFC will be located at the Pueblo Memorial Airport parking lot. All of the charges are for use by the public.

“The City of Pueblo is looking to fully electrify our fleet vehicles and as many in the traveling public do the same, we want to make sure they have access to chargers,” said Gradisar. “We have purchased two electric vehicles (EV) for the Police Department and have started the work of how to charge, maintain and outfit our City vehicles as we look to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Since its inception in 2013, the Colorado Energy Office’s (CEO) Charge Ahead Colorado program has made awards for more than 2,000 EV charging stations across the state. Historically the program was jointly administered by the Regional Air Quality Council and the Colorado Energy Office. The program became solely administered by CEO in 2022.

“The Colorado Energy Office is excited to work with the City of Pueblo to improve access to electric vehicle charging for Pueblo residents and the travelling public alike,” said CEO Managing Director of Transportation Fuels & Technology Christian Willis. “Investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in population centers such as Pueblo makes EV travel in the state more feasible for Coloradans, and plays an important role in achieving the state’s goal of 940,000 EVs on the road by 2030.”

Data on charging stations and EV growth in Colorado can be found on CEO’s EValuateCO Dashboard. To find a list of charging stations near you, visit the Alternative Fuels Data Center or PlugShare.

For more information about Charge Ahead Colorado, contact Zahra Al-Saloom, Colorado Energy Office, at zahra.al-saloom@state.co.us or 303.866.4472.

#State Of Colorado#Infrastructure#Charging Station#Pueblo Memorial Airport#Dcfc#The Police Department
