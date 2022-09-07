ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Pregnancy-Loss Experience in Light of Roe v. Wade's Reversal

Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on pregnancy, in both the personal and political sense. Ahead of the release of her veteran drama, "Causeway," the actor spoke with Vogue for the magazine's October 2022 issue. Lawrence, who gave birth to her first child earlier this year, shared about her previous pregnancy losses and how the Supreme Court's draconian Roe v. Wade reversal brought new perspective to the experience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sudbury, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Elle

Fashion Responds to Roe v. Wade

What does the fashion industry think about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade? “It’s disgusting,” says Maria Cornejo, putting it plainly. “We’re being treated like second-class citizens.”. Cornejo, the Chilean-born, New York-based designer known for her namesake label Zero + Maria...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy