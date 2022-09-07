Read full article on original website
Related
'I Feared the Loss of Roe v. Wade, So I Made a Radical Decision'
Women often have to fight for their right to contraception, but in my experience, my hand was held the entire way.
toofab.com
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Family Rift Over Their Conservative Views on Roe v. Wade, Voting Trump
"I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families." Jennifer Lawrence grew up in red state Kentucky before breaking into Hollywood -- and her family's ongoing support of conservative ideals is something that has caused a bit of a rift between them.
Jennifer Lawrence Shares Pregnancy-Loss Experience in Light of Roe v. Wade's Reversal
Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on pregnancy, in both the personal and political sense. Ahead of the release of her veteran drama, "Causeway," the actor spoke with Vogue for the magazine's October 2022 issue. Lawrence, who gave birth to her first child earlier this year, shared about her previous pregnancy losses and how the Supreme Court's draconian Roe v. Wade reversal brought new perspective to the experience.
I thought I knew everything about pregnancy. Then I had to terminate mine at 16 weeks.
The author says she had to terminate a pregnancy and was able to have two children thanks to IVF. She learned that the experience is deeply personal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'We Rearranged Our Wedding Because of the Fall of Roe v. Wade'
We had to plan our ceremony within two weeks.
Elle
Fashion Responds to Roe v. Wade
What does the fashion industry think about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade? “It’s disgusting,” says Maria Cornejo, putting it plainly. “We’re being treated like second-class citizens.”. Cornejo, the Chilean-born, New York-based designer known for her namesake label Zero + Maria...
Comments / 0